The Joplin football program will have one of its own playing in the national spotlight Sunday.
Isaiah Davis, a running back for South Dakota State, helped the Jackrabbits (8-1) reach their first FCS National Championship in program history with a 33-3 rout over Delaware in the FCS semifinals on Saturday.
And the former Eagle tailback is only in his freshman season.
“It has been an amazing experience overall,” Davis said during a phone interview with the Globe on Tuesday. “We have crossed a bunch of obstacles with the teams we have played against. It’s been awesome; the guys we have gone to battle with this year to finally get to that end goal (of a national championship). We know we aren’t done yet. This is the last game. We know we have to finish it off the right way.”
Now, the top-seeded Jackrabbits and Davis march on to Frisco, Texas, for Sunday’s title tilt against second-seeded Sam Houston State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, with television coverage on KODE.
Davis called Sam Houston (9-0) the real deal. The Bearkats erased a three-touchdown deficit to defeat James Madison 38-35 in their FCS semifinal on Saturday.
“Yeah, it’s the national championship, but we are not going to prepare any differently with any other team we have played,” Davis said. “We have to take every single play seriously. (Sam Houston’s) defense is really good, and so is the offense. We know this week is more important than anything. That’s our mindset, going to work every day.”
Davis said Sam Houston’s front seven stands out the most defensively.
“They have pretty good (defensive backs),” Davis said. “They play a cover-one, but their D-line stands out the most. They are physical. They don’t have one or two dudes. Their whole D-line are dudes, and their backups are dudes too. They rotate pretty well. We have seen it on film. They are the real deal.”
Davis, the second-string back behind two-time All-American Pierre Strong Jr., is having a robust freshman season at SDSU. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has rushed for 640 yards on 82 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
He averages 7.8 yards per carry, which is a team high. Davis ran for 70 yards on nine attempts against Delaware.
“Obviously coming in as a freshman, people expect big things from you,” Davis said. “I try to throw all of that out of the way. I focus on myself and believe in myself, which I feel like I gained a lot this year. After the (Southern Illinois) game (on March 20) when I started for the first time, it was my first start, and it gave me all the confidence after realizing I was playing well. I feel like that game just built my confidence and made me know that I believe in myself. Ever since then, it has been a lot easier.”
Ticket sales to the general public for the national championship opened at 8 a.m. Monday.
Davis said his phone has been blowing up since Saturday’s semifinal game.
“I have had my brother's friends reach out,” Davis said. “My brother’s friends' parents. My friends’ parents. My friends. My dad’s friends. The support at home has been crazy. My friend’s parents are going to the game. They already bought 10 tickets. Tickets are like $90. That’s almost $1,000. The support has been crazy. It’s unbelievable to see all the support back home. And again, I have the support for doing it for them too.”
As for playing in the national spotlight Sunday, Davis is anxious to represent the Joplin football program.
“I feel like people haven’t believed in Joplin before,” Davis said. “I say that because people believe in schools around us like Webb City and Carl Junction. People think of Joplin and think people can’t do big things from there. First, you got Zach (Westmoreland). He’s playing at Eastern Michigan, and he’s doing really well. Colby (Cornett) is playing at SEMO. I know people can do big things from Joplin. This is just the ground root.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.