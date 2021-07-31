Coming off a strong freshman season, South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis has already racked up one accolade heading into this fall.
The former Joplin High School running back was selected to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason team, according to a poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a media panel.
Davis was recognized as a second-team all-conference selection for the Jackrabbits. The sophomore-to-be finished as the team’s leading rusher with 818 yards (81.8 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns last year.
A second-team all-league performer and a member of the MVFC all-newcomer team, Davis topped the 100-yard rushing mark four times while also seeing action as a kick returner. He ended his season by rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the Jackrabbits’ 23-21, last-minute loss to Sam Houston State in the FCS championship game.
South Dakota State has been picked to win the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference title. The Jackrabbits received 24 of 43 first-place votes to finish with 454 points, edging North Dakota State with 435 points and 18 first-place votes.
It marks the first time since joining the MVFC in 2018 that SDSU has been tabbed as the preseason favorite. Missouri State was picked to finish sixth in the conference after receiving 256 points.
