SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ending was less than ideal for the Webb City baseball team.
After overcoming a 5-2 hole with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, Caden Davis produced a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the inning to lift Springfield Catholic past the Cardinals on Thursday night.
Webb City's Cooper Crouch induced a groundout to shortstop to open the inning, but Hans Kaiser reached first on a dropped third strike and advanced to second base after a balk. Jeremy Rader then walked, setting up Davis' three-run blow to end the game.
Webb City's seventh-inning rally started when Eric Fitch scored on a wild pitch to trim the score to 5-3. Shane Noel and Eli Goddard followed with RBI singles to tie the game at 5-5.
The Cardinals (5-1) outhit the Fighting Irish 11-6 but were plagued by four errors. Noel went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a triple.
Cole Gayman received the starting nod, throwing 5 1/3 innings of five-run ball and allowing two earned runs. He struck out seven batters.
Rader struck out five over five innings of two-run ball for Catholic (7-1). Daniel White, the winning pitcher, gave up three runs over two innings.
Webb City plays Glendale in the Springfield Red/Blue Tourney on Friday.
