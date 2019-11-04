Dawson named manager of Joplin Outlaws

When the 2020 summer collegiate baseball season arrives, Chris Dawson will be the new manager for the Joplin Outlaws. A native of Wichita, Kansas, Dawson is currently an assistant coach at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
“We posted the job on a national website and we did quite a few phone interviews,” Joplin Outlaws General Manager Mark Rains said. “To us, Chris stood out above the rest. We liked him a lot. We met him in person and we like him even more. He’s young and he’s got a lot of energy and a lot of spunk.”
Rains said Dawson is currently in the process of putting together a roster.
“He’s got his own contacts and we’ve given him our contacts,” Rains said. “He’s jumped on that. We should have nearly a full roster around Christmas. I know he’s hard at it.”
Dawson, who finished his playing days at Central Christian College in Kansas, spent last summer leading the McPherson Pipeliners of the Kansas Collegiate League.
Dawson will replace Danny Weaver, who stepped down after three seasons at the helm.
“Danny decided to step down because he’s got too much on his plate,” Rains said of the Riverton High School coach and athletics director.
Rains said Jason Immekus will not return as pitching coach, as the Crowder College assistant also stepped down.
Dalton Tharp, an assistant at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Texas, will be the Outlaws’ pitching coach, while Dawson is looking to add a hitting coach.
NEW ADDITIONS
The MINK League has announced the addition of two new teams for 2020, the Des Moines Peak Prospects from Des Moines, Iowa, and the Chanute Baseball Club from Chanute, Kansas.
“I think the expansion is great,” Rains said. “Both of the new teams that we’re adding are qualified. Their ownership is solid. I think those two teams will add to our league nicely.”
According to Rains, the Ozark Generals will no longer compete in the MINK League.
With that, there will be five teams in the South — the Joplin Outlaws, Nevada Griffons, Jefferson City Renegades, Sedalia Bombers and the Chanute Baseball Club. Sedalia previously competed in the North.
Four teams will make up the North Division — St. Joseph Mustangs, Chillicothe Mudcats, Clarinda A’s and Des Moines Peak Prospects.
THIS ‘N THAT
The MINK League will utilize a 40-game league slate next summer. The 2020 All-Star Game will be held in Chillicothe. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on July 22.
There’s a new rule regarding extra-inning games.
“If a game is tied after nine innings, teams will have the 10th and 11th to try to decide it,” Rains said. “After that, we’ll use the California rule to start the 12th with a runner on second base. It will save pitching.”
The Outlaws will open the 2020 season on Friday, May 29 against Chanute at Joe Becker Stadium.
