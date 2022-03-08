Last spring was one to remember for Webb City baseball.
Despite falling short to Glendale 2-0 in the district championship game, the Cardinals finished with their most wins in at least a decade with a 26-6 overall record
And Webb City reached its fifth district final in the last seven years and posted its fourth 20-win season since 2015.
“Last year was a lot of fun,” said Cardinals coach Flave Darnell, who enters his third season at the helm. “We had a really great year. It ended a little earlier than we wanted it to end, but Glendale is a really good team. We ran into a really good pitcher there. But we had an excellent year winning 26 games. That’s a lot of wins for those seniors. That was a fun group to coach.”
Webb City graduated a deep senior class, headlined by Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year Treghan Parker who is now playing at Missouri Southern. Cole Gayman, the team’s top starter last spring, is contributing for MSSU as a true freshman.
Shane Noel and Matt Woodmansee are playing at Crowder College and Labette County Community College, respectively. The Cardinals’ table setter from last year, Devrin Weathers, is now playing football at Kansas State.
“That senior class was excellent,” Darnell said. “They left their mark not only on the program, but the school in general. Not only are they good athletes, but they are great kids. They were fun to catch and set a high expectation athletically throughout the whole school. They’ll be missed but the group we have coming in we are excited about.”
Out goes one large group of seniors, in comes another with eight headlining this year’s Webb City ball club.
Aidan Brock, who served as the Cardinals' designated hitter, comes off a junior campaign that saw him post a .270 average with 16 RBI. Brantley Carter will continue as Webb City’s catcher, while Darnell called Kolton Eilenstein a “program kid.”
Jeremiah Leaming will patrol a spot in the outfield. He is currently committed to play at Evangel.
Back healthy, Cade Wilson will also occupy an outfield spot. Versatile Eric Fitch, a second baseman, outfielder and pitcher, returns after earning first-team All-COC recognition.
Cooper Crouch (Crowder College) and Gavin Stowell (Highland Community College) round out Webb City’s senior class. Crouch and Stowell, along with Fitch, are earmarked to make a significant impact on the mound and contribute on the offensive side.
“The seniors now were freshmen my first year here,” Darnell said. “I coached them in freshman baseball, so it has been a pleasure to watch these guys grow as players and young men."
Darnell’s also bullish on his junior class. Kaylor Darnell will pitch and man third base, while cousin Cy Darnell will settle in at shortstop. Kenley Hood will hold down the first base position, Darnell added.
Junior William Hayes will also look for time in the outfield. Darnell said classmate Walker Sweet has shown vast improvements on the mound and swung the ball well during the summer and winter.
One of the team’s strengths, Darnell said, is the pitching staff despite losing Gayman to graduation last year.
“I do think top to bottom, we could be equally as good as our staff last year,” Darnell said. “We got good pitching depth. We have guys that have thrown a lot. We are excited about (Cooper, Eric and Gavin), for sure. But we also think we have good juniors, who can fulfill some of those roles.”
Webb City opens the season at home against Verdigris (Okla.) at 5 p.m. on March 18 following the Jefferson City-Verdigris game.
“After spring break, we will have six games under our belt,” Darnell said. “It’s going to give us a good gauge where we want to be. We want to be playing our best baseball come May.”
