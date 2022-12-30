NEOSHO, Mo. — Points were a scarce commodity early on in Friday’s Neosho Holiday Classic girls championship.
Unfortunately for the Neosho girls, Fort Smith Northside scored most of them.
Defending champion Northside limited the Wildcats to just four points and no field goals in the first half and rolled to a 51-19 win in the afternoon matchup, putting an end to Neosho’s bid for its first tournament title since 2014.
“We did not come out the way we wanted to come out tonight,” Neosho coach Daniel Durst said. “I’m not sure what it was but we just really didn’t show up to start with. I got them to start fighting back after halftime but we had dug ourselves a really big hole and it’s hard to dig yourselves out of that.”
Neosho (7-5) trailed by 22 at halftime after missing all 14 shots it took from the field. The Lady Bears (10-2) also struggled offensively early in the game — they scored just nine points in the first quarter — but opened up for 17 in the second.
The Wildcats trailed 35-4 early in the third quarter before briefly getting on track offensively. They went on an 8-3 run with baskets from Beclynn Garrett, Maelynn Garrett, Courtney Thomason and Karlee Ellick, but Northside had its lead back up to 31 by the end of the quarter.
“That Northside team is really tough and we knew that coming in,” Durst said. “They’re a great basketball team. I told the girls in our walkthrough this morning, I said what you need to do is play as hard as you can to put yourself in position to win at the end of the game and we really stressed that if we were going to win this game it was going to be a close one till the end. Unfortunately we didn’t show up ready to do that today.”
Neosho shot 19.4% (6-31) in the game, while Northside shot 42.6% (20-47). The Lady Bears, who’ve won two Arkansas state championships in the last four seasons, had big advantages in rebounds (37-23), turnovers (+7), points in the paint (32-12) and points off turnovers (23-5).
Northside coach Rickey Smith said his team has been inconsistent all year but showed some progress on Friday. The Lady Bears feature one senior and one junior and the rest of the roster is mostly sophomores.
“Today was the first time in walkthrough you could see our kids looking and listening and focusing the way they need to,” he said. “I’m very proud of our defensive effort. We’ve got some really young, immature kids that didn’t understand the intensity and level we expect to play at at Northside … they slip on the jersey and think we’re supposed to win. It doesn’t work that way. They hadn’t been earning it.
“These last three games we finally locked in defensively the way we want to play.”
Ellick, Beclynn Garrett and Maelynn Garrett each scored four points for Neosho. Ellick added seven rebounds and Maelynn had five.
Northside’s Karys Washington scored 26 and had nine rebounds to pace the Lady Bears.
All-Tournament Team
Neosho — Karlee Ellick
Neosho — Beclynn Garrett
Northside — Karys Washington (MVP)
Northside — Erianna Gooden
Whitehaven — Jeurnei Wright
Lafayette — Talicia Byrd
