CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s down to business for the Carthage High School football team as it prepares for its upcoming Class 5 state title defense.
The Tigers, coming off a 12-2 season that saw them claim the first state championship in their program’s history, started official practices this week in helmets only. The team has a little more than two weeks before it’s scheduled to take the field for its season opener against Central Ozark Conference foe Ozark on Aug. 28 at David Haffner Stadium.
“The state requires you to start guys out in helmets only, so there’s a lot of conditioning, a lot of agility work, a lot of install happening right now,” 16th-year Carthage coach Jon Guidie said Wednesday. “It’s never quite as intense as you want it to be because you don’t have the pads on, but I think (Tuesday) was very good in terms of the production and things we got done. So we’re looking forward to finishing out the week on a similar note.”
Carthage returns 10 starters from last season, as well as eight other players who had considerable playing time. Among the returners are a trio of seniors who picked up all-state honors in 2019 in offensive lineman Aiden Logan, quarterback Patrick Carlton and defensive back D.J. Witt.
“I think the expectations are the same as they’ve been in recent years,” Guidie said. “I think this community expects a lot from us. The kids and the parents expect a lot from us.
“High school football is so unique because you get that special class that comes through a year ago and everything that went along with that. This year, there are a few faces that were here a year ago, but it’s not the same football team. That’s what makes high school so special, that from year to year it depends on the group of players you have, their chemistry, their leadership and what direction those kids choose to go.”
Of course, uncertainties remain on the mind of Guidie when it comes to the upcoming football season that will be attempted in the middle of a pandemic. For now, MSHSAA plans for all fall sports to be a full go with no delays.
“It’s so uncertain, and you don’t know from day to day what the state, the health department or MSHSAA is going to say,” Guidie said. “You just kind of show up and try to go to work every single day while making it as normal as possible for the kids. All we can do is continue to go by any and all guidelines that we’re given.”
Following its season opener against Ozark, Carthage plays at Carl Junction on Sept. 4 and then plays host to Neosho on Sept. 11. The Tigers square off with defending Class 4 state champion Webb City on Sept. 18 before closing out the regular season against Branson (Sept. 25), Willard (Oct. 2), Joplin (Oct. 9), Republic (Oct. 16) and Nixa (Oct. 23).
In the past six years, Carthage has claimed six district championships and made four trips to the state semifinals or beyond.
