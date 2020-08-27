The hope for coach Jon Guidie is that a jamboree-less preseason doesn’t have any negative effects on his Carthage football team in Week 1.
Carthage followed a recommendation put out by the Missouri Football Coaches Association in the summer to not partake in any preseason exhibitions or practices with other teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves the defending Class 5 state champion Tigers with a few potential uncertainties heading into their season opener against Ozark tonight at 7 at David Haffner Stadium.
“In years past, it’s always been good to go out and get some live speed and physicality against someone else (in the preseason),” said Guidie, now in his 16th year as head coach at Carthage. “We didn’t get to do that this year, but I think we’ve had some productive practices. Hopefully the experiences that our kids have had these last couple of years will be enough for them to come in prepared (Friday night).”
Carthage, coming off a 12-2 season that resulted in the first state championship in program history, is seeking a third consecutive win against Ozark, which finished 2019 with a 4-6 record. CHS is 6-4 against Ozark since 2010.
However, Guidie expects to see a much improved Ozark team tonight because of the amount of experience it returns.
“I think they’re a really talented group that will probably finish in the top half of the COC, without question,” Guidie said. “They return up to nine starters on their defense — kids who played against us last year in Week 9 and did a really good job. Offensively, they lost quite a bit from the team we saw last year. I think they’re only bringing back a few kids back on that side of the ball. But they’re a good team that’s well-coached. … It’ll be a big challenge for us.”
Among the key returners for Ozark are senior quarterback Cannon Cox, senior running backs Ethan Pritchard and Thomas Rushing, and senior fullback Tylr Bolin. Cox, Pritchard and Rushing were each all-COC performers a season ago, while Bolin was an all-district performer.
Ten starters return for Carthage, including third-year starting quarterback Patrick Carlton, who accounted for 2,900 total yards, 38 touchdowns and was named the Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Senior defensive back D.J. Witt and senior offensive lineman Aiden Logan are returning all-state selections, as well.
“In Week 1, and especially with us not having that live contact in the preseason, ball security is going to be huge,” Guidie said. “And on the other side, we have to fly around and create some situations to knock the ball loose, force the quarterback into bad decisions and generate turnovers.”
Attention fans
The Carthage R-9 school district announced this week that fans will be required to wear masks or face coverings unless they are socially distanced.
No capacity limit will be enforced, but fans are asked to socially distance whenever possible. Families may sit together but should maintain proper distancing from other families. Gatherings on the field before and after the game will not be permitted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.