CORSICANA, Texas — Fueled by a strong defensive performance, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M breezed past Navarro College 35-3 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action on Saturday night.
The Golden Norsemen (2-3, 1-2 SWJCFC) never trailed while snapping a three-game losing streak. NEO built a 28-3 halftime advantage, and the defense allowed just a first-quarter field goal to Navarro (2-4, 2-3), which had scored at least 30 points in each of its first four games and tallied 83 points in its last two games while passing for 910 yards and 11 touchdowns.
NEO grabbed the lead in the first two minutes as quarterback Tanner Griffin hit Adrian Wilson with a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Navarro's Will McDaniel kicked a 22-yard field goal, but the Norsemen answered with a 54-yard drive capped by Griffin's 9-yard pass to Shelby Washington for a 14-3 lead after the first quarter.
Touchdowns runs of 38 yards by Daniel Oscar and 3 yards by Chris Friday hiked NEO's lead to 28-3 at the intermission. NEO's final score came on Carl Garmon's run in the final minute.
NEO is back at home at 6 p.m. Saturday to battle Blinn in another league game.
