MARYVILLE, Mo. – A strong defensive effort from beginning to end propelled Missouri Southern past Northwest Missouri State 58-42 on Thursday night in MIAA women’s basketball action at Bearcat Arena.
The Lions (9-15, 6-10 MIAA) climbed into a tie for ninth place with the Bearcats (11-14, 6-10), and the season sweep gives the Lions the tiebreaker in determining conference tournament seeds.
Missouri Southern came within a second of securing a conference tournament berth, but Newman scored at the buzzer to beat Emporia State 68-67, keeping postseason hopes alive for the Jets (10-16, 5-12).
The Lions yielded their fewest points in a conference game since Lincoln scored 38 on Jan. 21, 2016. The Bearcats missed 12 of their first 13 shots and shot 24 percent for the game. They made 14-of-58 shots – 8-of-29 from outside the 3-point arc, 6-of-29 from inside.
“To come on the road and defend the way we did for the whole game, it was pretty impressive,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We had a little game plan … take care of some people, take (Mallory) McConkey out of the ball game a little bit, and our kids did a great job. I thought Layne (Skiles) especially had her most of the game and did a great job. We had some help coming from our bigs as well. I was very pleased with our defensive effort, understanding what we wanted to do.”
The Lions shot 44 percent (22-of-50, including 9-of-17 from long range) and once again displayed a balanced scoring attack. Amber Buch, returning after missing the previous two games because of the flu, and Layne Skiles each scored 10 points, and Destiny Cozart and Kai Jones each scored nine.
Jones hit probably the biggest basket of the game.
The Lions led 24-18 at halftime, but the Bearcats scored on McConkey’s layup and Kendey Eaton’s 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one just over a minute into the second half.
Less than a minute later, Jones got open at the top of the circle and hit the trey to push the lead back to four points.
“We really wanted to work the play to get a quick shot off of it,” Jones said. “It was open.”
“They had made a little run, knocked down a couple of shots when we didn’t get to the shooters,” Ressel said. “Kai hits that 3 and extends the lead back up. From there, our defense really took over I thought, and offensively, we did enough to get a little bit of a lead going into the fourth quarter.”
Jones’ bucket ignited a 12-0 spurt that also included 3s by Cozart and Skiles — Skiles was fouled and added the free throw to complete the four-point play – and a Jordan Schoenberger layup to make it 36-23 with three minutes left in the third stanza.
The Lions held the Bearcats scoreless for seven minutes and took a 38-25 lead into the fourth quarter. Their biggest lead was 51-33 after a Buch layup with 4:30 left.
The Lions scored the game’s first six points and led 9-4 after one quarter and 24-18 at the intermission. Freshman Emily Kuntze nailed two 3-pointers in just over a minute to give Missouri Southern its biggest lead of the half, 19-7, with seven minutes left in the second quarter. But the Bearcats sank three 3s in the rest of the half to cut the deficit to six points.
“I feel like we prepared really well for this game this week,” Jones said. “We knew how important this game was, and I thought we did everything we could to win.”
Erika Schlosser led the Bearcats with 10 points. McConkey, who scored 19 points last week at MSSU, was held to six points.
The Lions have another road game on Saturday night at Missouri Western.
