WEBB CITY, Mo. — A potential game-winning 3-pointer for Thomas Jefferson missed at the final buzzer as Purdy held on for a 47-45 upset over the top-seeded Cavaliers in the championship game of the Class 2 District 12 boys basketball tournament on Friday night at the Cardinal Dome.
The Eagles (15-12) limited a potent Thomas Jefferson offense that was averaging 61.2 points per game to 32 % shooting in the triumph, which advanced them to the sectional round to take on either Greenwood or Crane on March 4 at Carthage High School.
“We played great defense in the first half,” Purdy coach Ryan Stokes said. “We had a little issue in that third quarter, but that’s kind of been our motto. Let’s dirty it up and let’s make the game not pretty. Let’s just get stops.”
And no stop was more important than Purdy’s last.
Thomas Jefferson (19-9) trailed by two points and had possession of the ball as it came out of a timeout with 7.8 seconds remaining. A series of screens momentarily freed up senior guard Brock Conklin at the 3-point line as the final seconds ticked off the clock, but Purdy junior guard Jake Brown adjusted in time to contest Conklin’s shot that missed just wide and bounced off the left side of the rim.
“I thought we executed (the play) well,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “We got our guys open through the screens. We got the dribble drive and the kick to the 3-point line and got a real nice look at it. It just wasn’t meant to be tonight.”
The Cavaliers missed four consecutive shots — two triples and two mid-range jumpers — in the final 30 seconds after Purdy took the lead on a second-chance layup by junior forward Osiel Aldava.
“They got like (three) offensive rebounds in a row before they called a timeout,” Stokes said of the Cavaliers’ final possession. “Whew. I mean, I was sick. But we found a way. That’s been our thing every time — to find a way.”
The Eagles never trailed in the contest and used stout defense to take control early. Thomas Jefferson was held scoreless in the first 5:51 and eventually found itself in a 9-2 hole late in the opening period.
As the Purdy defense continued to stifle Thomas Jefferson in the first half, Aldava provided some needed offense for the Eagles with eight second-quarter points. His layup in traffic at the end of the period gave Purdy a 21-12 advantage at the break.
Aldava finished as Purdy’s leading scorer with 17 points.
“We have a special player in Osiel Aldava,” Stokes said. “It’s more than that, though. Clay Henderson ran the point all night, Zach Brewer hit some huge 3s, Jake (Brown) came up with some huge steals and then Harley (Stephens) a couple big rebounds and a couple easy buckets when they weren’t paying attention.”
And then there was Purdy’s 7-foot senior Scotty Henry, who was the root of Thomas Jefferson’s offensive struggles as he tallied six blocks and forced several more altered shots. He also scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, including an and-1 dunk that have the Eagles a 41-37 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
“Scotty started out just a little bit jittery,” Stokes said. “He couldn’t catch the ball in the first half, and then he got after it in the second half. But his defensive presence changes games. He doesn’t have to score on the offensive end. He changes games with his defense, shot blocking and getting rebounds.”
Henry also tallied 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
The Eagles led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before Thomas Jefferson went on a 12-3 run to trim Purdy’s advantage to 33-30 at the end of the period.
The Cavaliers tied the game three times in the fourth quarter, with the last occasion coming on a triple by Conklin that made it 45-all with 1:08 to go.
“I told them the same thing all night, that we’re not done,” Myers said. “The year is full of hills and valleys, but we didn’t go through all of that to roll over and die here. We’re a good ball club, and we can hang 28 on people in a quarter easy. So that was our message (in the second half). … I was real proud of the kids for responding and coming out and playing hard.”
Thomas Jefferson had three scores in double figures in Dylan Dean-Heck (14 points), Conklin (12) and Chase Kellenberger (12).
