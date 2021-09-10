CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Led by a strong defensive showing, the Carl Junction Bulldogs defeated the Branson Pirates 33-7 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference football tilt at Bulldog Stadium.
The triumph lifted Carl Junction to 2-1 in the early season.
“This was a good win for us,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Branson is a good, well-coached team, but we are glad to get out of here with a win. I’m proud of our guys. They played well. Defensively, we did a lot of good things tonight. I’m proud of them.”
On the first drive of the game, Carl Junction forced a three-and-out but muffed the ensuing punt, which was recovered by the Pirates near midfield. The Bulldogs defense once again held by forcing a turnover on downs at the 50-yard line, giving their offense its first opportunity of the night.
The Bulldogs were unable to take advantage of the short field and quickly punted the ball away. The Bulldogs once again relied on their defense, as junior Ayden Bard snagged an interception from the Pirates and ran it back 35-yards for a pick-six. With the point-after kick good, the Bulldogs led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter opened with both offenses exchanging possessions, but it wasn’t until midway through the period that either team was able to pick up steam.
The Bulldogs marched down the field and scored on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Perry to senior Shane Diskin, who accounted for his first career TD reception. A failed two-point try preserved a 13-0 lead for CJ.
“The play felt amazing. It was my first varsity touchdown as a receiver, it was pretty cool. I’m going to be doing it all season,” said Diskin.
With just a few minutes left in the half, Branson received the kickoff, but the Bulldogs defense forced a fumble just a few plays later. The ball was recovered by Bulldog junior Chance Benford at the Branson 40-yard line.
With less than two-minutes to go, Carl Junction looked to score again before halftime. Kyler Perry found sophomore Dexter Merrell for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, giving Carl Junction a 20-0 lead heading into the locker room.
Coming out of the break, Carl Junction returned the opening kickoff over 50 yards, setting up a short field. On the very next play, Ayden Bard found the end zone on a 34-yard reception.
A few plays later Kyler Perry lateraled to freshman Tony Stewart for a two-yard touchdown, which was followed up by another missed extra-point kick. It would be the first of two touchdowns on the night for Stewart.
“Both touchdowns were close to the goal line. We got the ball outside, I hit the hole, and was in the endzone,” Stewart said, “This is my third game as a varsity freshman, and I feel like I’m coming along with my team. I’m excited about facing our upcoming opponents and having more big games.”
The Bulldogs defense continued to keep up the pressure on the Pirates all night long, led by senior Josh Cory, who not only had some big tackles but also recorded his first of five sacks early in the third quarter.
“It felt amazing getting off the ball hard and getting off fast, and going and punishing the quarterback,” Corey said.
As the third quarter continued, the Branson Pirates intercepted Kyler Perry, and senior Carter Jenkins returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown, putting the Pirates on the board. The PAT was good, and the Bulldogs led 26-7 entering the final frame.
The Carl Junction defense kept the Pirates out of the end zone in the fourth quarter, and the offense scored its final touchdown of the evening on a nine-yard run by Tony Stewart.
Josh Cory closed the night out by recording three of his five sacks in the final two minutes of the game.
Carl Junction plays at unbeaten Joplin, a 42-7 victor over Ozark, next Friday at Junge Field.
