The old adage goes that defense travels well.
Missouri Southern put together arguably their best defensive game of the season as the Lions dispatched Rogers State 67-53 on the road Saturday inside the Claremore Expo Center in Oklahoma.
Fifty-three points marked the lowest total MSSU (6-3, 3-0 MIAA) has yielded in a game this season.
“I thought that was the first game all year we played both halves defensively for 40 minutes,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “That’s what we told our guys at the beginning of the game. We have to do it today. We have to do it on the road. Many coaches say your defense has to travel with you on the road. It definitely traveled with us today.”
The triumph marked the fourth straight for MSSU.
The Hillcats jumped out to an 11-2 lead early on before a dunk from Stan Scott with 16:43 left to stop the bleeding. A bucket from Scott and a free throw from Christian Bundy then capped a 9-0 run from the Lions to tie the game at 11-11 with 11:11 left in the first half.
RSU answered back with a 7-0 run of its own to lead 18-11 before a layup from Bundy with just under nine to go, which made the score 18-13.
The Hillcats led 20-15 before a 5-0 run from MSSU capped from a freebie by Scott tied the score at 20-20 with 3:44 to go in the half. Both teams struggled from the field as time wound down in the half as RSU took a 29-23 lead into the break.
But the Lions got rolling in the final 20 minutes of action.
A three from Alex Jones to start the second half trimmed the Lions’ deficit to 29-26, and a pair of free throws from Winston Dessesow gave MSSU a 32-31 lead with 15:39 on the clock.
Scott executed a traditional three-point play to push the Lions lead to 48-40 with eight minutes to go, and a pair of free throws from Martin Macenis pushed the lead to 54-43 with 5:25 left in regulation.
MSSU followed that up with a three from Jones and a free throw to complete a four-point play as the Lions were off to the races with a 59-48 lead with three minutes to go. With 57 seconds left, Scott iced the game with a three-point play to give MSSU its largest lead of the game at 64-48.
The Lions outscored RSU 44-24 in the second half. MSSU shot 42% from the field and 71% from the free throw line, while limiting the Hillcats to just 33% from the floor. The Lions had a 42-32 advantage in rebounds and a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Scott, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, scored a season-high 26 points for MSSU. He also pulled down 10 rebounds to register his second double-double of the season and collected a career-high five steals.
Jones added 12 points on 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from long-range, while Dessesow and Macenis had eight points each. Bundy finished with eight rebounds and five points, while Jalen Parker had six points to go with four boards in just his second game of the season.
“I’m proud of the way our guys responded, being down at halftime and coming out of the locker room like they did,” Boschee said. “That was just toughness. I challenged our guys in practice the other day to get every single 50-50 ball, and I thought we did a better job of that.
I’m really proud of Jalen coming in and he hadn’t played much. He just gives us length (at 6-7). He is mobile. He moves. He can guard positions one through five with his length. He came up with some big time rebounds. He stepped up and made some baskets. Stan’s numbers really standout. He was really good. That’s the Stan we need. When he is locked in and engaged on the right things, he is pretty darn good.
“I thought it was a good all-around effort. Defensively, I thought, was what won us this game."
RSU (6-3, 1-3 MIAA) was led by Jordan Coblin with 17 points, while Devin Pullum had 15 of his own.
The Lions play host to Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“I told our guys at the end of the game, ‘Now, you know you can do it,’” Boschee said. “It’s just up to you to have the right mindset to do it every single time you're on the floor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.