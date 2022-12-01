The Missouri Southern State University women held a 16-2 lead with a few minutes to go in the first quarter. The Lions’ defense didn’t let up as they went on to defeat Northwest Missouri State 52-37 to open conference play on Thursday evening inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“Defense is our main focus,” MSSU senior Amaya Johns said. “We don’t focus on what they’re (opponent) doing. We just focus on our defense.”
MSSU (8-0, 1-0 MIAA) finished the opening period with a 20-6 lead and looked to be on cruise control the rest of the way. The Lions outscored NWMSU 32-31 in the final three quarters.
If there was ever a game to hold an opponent under 27% percent shooting, this would have been the one.
Southern’s Lacy Stokes only played nine minutes in the first half due to two first-quarter fouls and picking up a third in the second quarter. Stokes had 7 points at the break and finished with 18.
While it wasn’t a big offensive night for Stokes or the team, the sophomore guard poured in a career high five 3-pointers, two of which came in the fourth quarter — the Lions’ only six points of the final stanza.
The Bearcats shot 14 for 52 on the night and just 4 for 15 from beyond the arc. MSSU forced Northwest into 19 turnovers and turned that into 19 points as well.
Opening MIAA play with a defensive performance is something the Lions are excited about and hope to continue.
“I definitely think we take pride in our defense,” Stokes said. “Offense comes and goes. Like tonight, I don’t think we scored but six points in the fourth quarter. But, we sit down and guard and I just think that’s something you can pride yourself on in winning games later (down) the stretch.”
Even when Stokes was absent with her early foul trouble, the Lions continued to defend and score enough to keep the double-digit lead throughout most of the first half.
Head coach Ronnie Ressel contributed that to his bench play.
“It gives a lot of confidence to our kids coming off the bench,” Ressel said. “Mia (Topping) came in and did a great job getting us in our offense and executing.
“It’s huge. I think this is the second game that Lacy’s been in a little bit of foul trouble and Mia’s come in and done a great job for us. When you can somebody step in and do some quality things for you and stay positive ... that’s a big plus.”
The Lions’ bench contributed 21 points and was led by the 12 from Johns. The 5-foot-10 forward also pulled down five rebounds. Lacy Stokes led the team with five assists while Madi Stokes led the team in rebounding with eight.
MSSU will host Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon with tipoff at 1:30 pm. The Griffons will enter play at 6-2 and 1-0 in MIAA action. Western defeated Pittsburg State University 80-74 on Thursday night. Their only losses came against Minnesota Duluth and Augustana.
MSSU also faced Minnesota Duluth earlier this season and defeated them 54-51. The Lions will look to continue their defensive efforts, only allowing a shade over 53 ppg to opponents right now. The Griffons, on the other hand, hope to continue lighting up the scoreboard as they average 83.75 ppg. Western also carries a four-game winning streak.
