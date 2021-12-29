NEOSHO, Mo. — Things were looking bleak for Neosho’s boys basketball team in the middle of the third quarter of Wednesday’s Neosho Holiday Classic semi-final game against Huntsville (Ark.).
After the Wildcats grabbed a first quarter lead of 19-13, Huntsville took over the game, outscoring Neosho 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 31-30 lead into the locker room. Huntsville followed that up with a 10-2 run to build a 41-32 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
Even when Neosho scored two quick baskets to cut the lead to 41-36, Huntsville’s Kolton Reynolds hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 44-36 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.
No one could possibly have known that those were to be Huntsville’s final points of the game.
The Wildcats' response from that point in the game?
Neosho went on a 26-0 tear in the final 10:14 of the game, blanking Huntsville in the fourth quarter to secure a 62-44 triumph and advance to the championship game in the Black Division.
The Wildcats (7-2) will face a familiar foe in that game, the McDonald County Mustangs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
“You probably couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere,” said Neosho coach Zane Culp. “If people are going to come out and watch a game, that’s going to be one of the games to watch. You want to be in the championship no matter who you’re playing, but it’s a little more fun when it’s someone right down the road. We all know them, our players have played against them since they were kids, it’ll be a really fun atmosphere.”
Fourth quarter magic
Even heading into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats still trailed 44-38 and Huntsville seemed to be in control of the game.
“If you had told me when we were down by nine we would win by 19 I would have said you’re crazy,” Culp said. “At another point we cut it to four and they hit a three-pointer, something like that, so that was another backbreaker. But we just kept chipping away. Then it kind of felt like it all happened at once. All of a sudden I looked up and we were up 10. Fun fourth quarter.”
The rally was keyed by Neosho’s Brock Franklin, who scored seven straight points in three possessions to start the fourth quarter and put Neosho up 47-44 with 4:23 left in the game.
Franklin finished with 12 points, including two of three from behind the 3-point arc and played tough defense that earned him a bloody nose at one point in the game.
“I’ve got to say Brock Franklin really played well,” Culp said. “I think he hit three or four shots in a row and guarded their best player, no. 15 (Mason Davidson), all night, so I’m really proud of him.
“I think he was in there fighting. He’s a bulldog and he’s a little crazy, so he comes out bloody a lot, so I think the bloody nose kind of got him going. He’s like a boxer, he took that first punch and it got him wound up.”
Also for the Wildcats, K’dyn Waters led all scorers with 21 points, while Carter Fenske scored 11, Kael Smith scored eight and Isaiah Green scored seven.
Mason Davidson led Huntsville with 16 points, Matthew Sisk scored nine points and Hayden Dotson and Kolton Reynolds each scored eight.
Neosho’s Fenske got Neosho off to a positive start hitting three three-point shots in a row in the first quarter to push the Wildcats out to a 19-13 first quarter lead before Huntsville turned things around in the second and third quarter.
“He is one of our best shooters,” Culp said. “I think he’s one of the best shooters who ever came through this program in my opinion. He’s just been a tick off and so coming out there you could see when he hit that first one his confidence went up. Even though he didn’t hit more shots you could just tell he played with a little more confidence. He had a nice layup later, played good defense.”
