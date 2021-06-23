The Missouri Southern men's basketball team added a familiar face to the coaching staff as Jamahl DePriest returns to Southern as an assistant coach, the university announced on Wednesday.
DePriest replaces Paul McMahon who left the program to pursue other career opportunities.
"I'm excited to bring Coach DePriest back to Missouri Southern," Lions head coach Jeff Boschee said in a release. "I was sad to see him leave the first time, but grateful to get him and his family back in Joplin. He is coming from a big role at Newman and I look forward to getting started with him."
DePriest comes to Southern after four years at Newman, including the previous two as the associate head coach. He will serve as the Lions top assistant to Boschee.
"I am humbled and excited to be returning to the Lion family," DePriest said in a release. "Southern is a special place with a ton of pride and tradition. I look forward to upholding that standard as well as work tirelessly to help propel the program to new heights."
In four seasons with the Jets, DePriest helped coach seven All-MIAA and All-Heartland Conference selections.
During the 2018-19 season, DePriest helped Newman to an impressive 20-9 record overall. The Jets finished tied for third place in the Heartland Conference standings with an 11-5 record.
The 20 win total tied the school record for most wins in a single season in the NCAA Division II era.
With Southern, DePriest helped guide the Lions to 37 wins in two seasons and a pair of top-four finishes in the MIAA. The team began the 2016-17 season ranked No. 5 in the country and were the only team to defeat national champion Northwest Missouri State on the season.
In his time in Joplin, DePriest helped coach an All-American, an MIAA Freshman of the Year and seven all-conference performers. Prior to MSSU, DePriest spent one year as an assistant at NAIA Langston, helping the team to its most victories in a decade.
He began his coaching career with two seasons as an assistant at Coffeyville Community College from 2012-14.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, DePriest holds a bachelor's degree in health science from William Penn University where he played the final two years of his collegiate career. That career began at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, where he was a team captain and also a student ambassador.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.