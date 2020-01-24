The depth of the Carthage High School girls swim team was on full display on Thursday night.
Led by 13 top-4 finishes, Carthage claimed the team championship by a wide margin in the Joplin Invitational at the Missouri Southern aquatic center.
Carthage took first with 288 points, while Nevada was second with 183 and Joplin took third with 174.
“With our depth, and with 20 young ladies, we can put four in the top 12 in a lot of these local meets,” Carthage coach Braden McBride said. “Our depth really helps in a meet like this. This is the second year in a row we’ve won this meet, so we’re really happy about that.”
Carthage won four events and finished second in two others.
Sophomore Cassidy Smith touched the wall first in two events for the Tigers, the 50-meter freestyle in 29.91 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1 minute, 6 seconds. Freshman Madison Riley won the 200 freestyle in 2:26.
The Tigers ended the meet on a high note by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:39, with Riley, Hope Fultz, Nadya Housh and Smith competing.
Second-place finishers for Carthage were Fultz in the 200 free and Karsen Dininger in the 100 backstroke.
The Tigers recorded five third-place finishes and had two fourth-place showings.
The Tigers were third in the 200 medley relay, with Dininger, Mackenzie Polley, Housh and Emily Calhoon swimming. Carthage also placed third in the 200 freestyle relay, with Smith, Fultz, Ainsley Frieling and Riley competing. Individually, Housh (200 individual medley), Fultz (100 free) and Elena Wright (400 free) finished third.
Fourth-place finishers were Polley (200 IM) and Housh (100 butterfly).
The Tigers also won their own invite last week.
“Our girls have been working really hard and we’re going to start tapering in another week or so, and we’ll see how the rest of the season goes,” McBride said.
NEVADA TAKES SECOND
Six top-4 finishes propelled Nevada to a second-place showing.
“It wasn’t too bad tonight,” Nevada coach Samantha Short said. “We’re missing a few girls. Hallie Short has mono and we have another girl who was sick. Overall, I thought our performance was pretty good. This pool is a challenge for them because it’s a meter pool. But they dropped time and did better than they thought they were going to do, so I’m pleased.”
The Tigers fared well in the relays, winning the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05 and finishing second in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“We focus on the relays a lot,” Short said. “We know that’s where our cup of tea is at. Individually, we don’t any big guns, but we have a lot of solid swimmers.”
Brynn Wolfe, Abbi Baldwin, Maggie Leisure and Emma Leisure competed in all three relays.
Nevada’s Kailyn Evans was the runner-up in the 400 free, while teammates Emma Leisure and Wolfe finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 50 freestyle.
JONES LEADS JOPLIN
In her final home meet, Joplin senior Brenna Jones earned a pair of first-place finishes.
Jones touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26. Both are state-consideration times.
“The water was really warm, and it’s hard to do well when the water is warm, so I was happy with our performances,” Joplin coach Juliana Hughes said. “We swam more state-consideration times tonight, so that was good to see.”
Hughes noted that Jones, who has led the Eagles all season, also recorded state-consideration times in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke earlier this week in Springfield.
Joplin had three other top-four showings at their off-campus home, as senior Hannah Ewert was fourth in the 100 backstroke and the Eagles finished fourth in two relays, the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle (state-consideration time). Ewert, Ava Perrin, Jones and Lilly Ann Masters competed in both relays.
Joplin seniors Jones, Ewert, Masters, Kacey Hubbard, Angelina Liu and Trisha Hickey were recognized during the team’s final home meet of the season.
“They provide a lot of leadership,” Hughes said. “They’ve really led the team. They’ve helped our new swimmers, and they’ve done well in their events, too.”
TOP PERFORMERS
Lamar’s Meghan Watson took first in the 200 individual medley, while teammate Kaitlyn Davis won the 400 freestyle. Lamar’s 200 medley relay team of Kaitlyn Davis, Emma Tennal, Meghan Watson and Haily Born took first in 2:22.
Monett finished second in the 200 free relay, with Gwen Lesue, Claire Nation, Ashton Prine and Faith Drewianka swimming.
Thomas Jefferson’s Caroline Martucci was third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
