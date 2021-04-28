The Kansas City Royals have been the talk of baseball for the last week.
At 15-8 after Wednesday night’s victory at Pittsburgh, the Royals have the best winning percentage in the MLB at .652 and are guaranteed to end April above .500.
That’s no small feat, given the Royals’ record heading into May the last three full seasons.
In 2019, Kansas City was 9-20 at the end of April. Three years ago, the Royals were 7-21, and Kansas City was 7-16 four years ago.
If you queried Kansas City fans before Opening Day, most probably hoped the Royals wouldn’t be buried in the standings before Mother’s Day.
Yet here we are four weeks into the season, Kansas City is speeding into the baseball season and getting love from the national media. Alyson Footer of MLB.com has the Royals at No. 7 in her weekly power rankings.
“Two teams jumped 13 spots: the A’s, from 15 to 2, and the Royals, from 20 to 7,” Footer wrote. “Since the A’s are in the top five, we’ll dedicate this space to the Royals, who, at 13-7, have the third-best record in baseball, behind only the Dodgers (15-7) and the A’s (14-8). This is their best start since 2015, when those Royals opened the season 14-6. and we know how that season turned out.”
Is this stretch of play sustainable, though?
Probably not.
The Royals are short on pitching. Carlos Santana, who has been tearing the cover off the ball, has been up-and-down throughout his career and Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler haven’t performed to expectations since 2019.
Kansas City will definitely see some regression, but I think it’s too early to say they are a definite .500 team.
Another factor that plays in the Royals’ favor is the American League Central, which is expected to be down this season with Cleveland dealing away star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The White Sox’s talented, young core also has yet to take the next step and piece together consistency while Detroit is likely years away from contention as it continues its rebuild.
For me, the Twins and their monstrous offense remains the team to beat, but I do believe the Royals will be competitive this season.
Brady Singer is coming into his own and should be Kansas City’s frontline starter for years to come. Josh Staumont and Jake Brentz are a dynamic right-left combination in the bullpen.
Salvador Perez and Whit Merrfield continue to get it done in all phases. and there should be more arms on the way, coming up through the Royals’ farm system.
“We haven’t had this much depth and quality depth with our pitching in our organization since I’ve been here,” Dayton Moore said in February at his Missouri Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield. “In fact, with all those years in Atlanta, we’ve never had a group assembled like this either. Young pitching is fragile. A lot has to go right. We started with Adam Wainwright way back in Atlanta, and he didn’t break into the major leagues as a top-of-the-rotation starter. He broke in out of the bullpen and had to take his lumps along the way, as have a lot of great pitchers. It’s fragile, but we’re very pleased and enthused and encouraged about the young pitching we have on the horizon.”
For a team that has struggled the last few years, a hot start has instilled a winning mindset to a clubhouse that is dead set on contending now and for years to come.
“I truly believe that with this team and the fight that we have, we’re really good,” Kansas City starter Brad Keller said to the Kansas City media. “We’re sneaking up on a lot of teams and are surprising people. That’s who we are. Mike (Matheny) instilled that into us early in spring training.
“We’re here to win.”
