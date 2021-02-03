I haven’t been this excited about the St. Louis Cardinals in a long time.
Adam Wainwright signed a one-year pact to rejoin the Cardinals' starting rotation for one more season last week. Yadier Molina, one of the best to don the tools of ignorance, is expected to re-sign after his stint in the Caribbean Series.
What else is there to be excited about?
Oh, the Cardinals just acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado — the best third baseman in major league baseball. Yes, the same Nolan Arenado who has won a Gold Glove at his position in every season since he made his debut in 2013. The same five-time all-star who should push the Cardinals from being a middling team and into the realm of baseball heavyweights.
“Many have heard me say that one of the great things about baseball is that you always have a chance to get better,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a release after officially acquiring Arenado on Monday night. “Today we got better!”
You don’t often see a baseball executive use an exclamation point in a press release, especially a team’s president, but to give credit when credit is due, Mozeliak delivered.
“A deal of this nature, acquiring a player of Nolan’s considerable talents, are the ones that can set you apart in many ways,” Mozeliak said in the release. “It certainly shows the commitment of Mr. DeWitt and ownership to continue to give our great fans a team that aims to win — both now and in the future.”
In a day in age of Cardinal baseball that relies on run prevention with their strong pitching and defense, Arenado fits in perfectly with what St. Louis is trying to accomplish. And he’s a double-whammy. Not only does he steal runs with his elite defense, but he creates them with his powerful right-handed bat. He adds an important element to the Cardinals lackluster offense that’s much-needed.
He's a complementary bat to pair with slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. And it goes without mentioning the magic those two create at both corners of the infield defensively. This is the type of franchise-shattering acquisition you reflect on with the confetti flying in October and a World Series trophy in hand.
And for what? The Cardinals gave up what appears to be very little. The headliner was 27-year-old Austin Gomber, who has good stuff but has essentially been a swingman since arriving in the big leagues in 2018. Elehuris Montero is far and away the best prospect in the deal. He can hit, but defensively he’ll likely move over to first base due to his size and stature.
Mateo Gil, Tony Locey and Jake Sommers are decent but unspectacular prospects. And who knows how much a full year of developmental time affects them with no minor league season last year?
All three did not take part in the Cardinals' satellite camp in Springfield last season.
Of course with many deals like this, there are questions, especially with a player coming from Colorado and playing in the high altitude of Coors Field. Numbers are often inflated, but Arenado’s still posting nearly a .800 OPS in away games for his career.
Have you looked at some of the OPS’ from the Cardinals’ hitters the last few seasons? That mark would still rank among team-best.
An argument could be made that Arenado will be better off in the years ahead because the altitude of Colorado causes breaking pitches to have significantly less break both vertically and horizontally than normal ballparks. In other words, breaking stuff is flat and often more hittable in Coors Field. I think his numbers dip on the road because he’s constantly having to adjust to sharper breaking pitches not affected by altitude on a seven-day stretch.
Then he returns to Coors Field and faces the yo-yo transition from home to road all over again. Production-wise, Arenado’s bat will translate just fine to St. Louis.
Case in point: Look at Matt Holliday.
"It was tough, I think, whenever you go on the road after a seven-game homestand or a 10-gamer in Denver -- you have to get on that curveball machine as much as you can," Arenado said on MLB Network on Tuesday night. "You have to see as much break as you can, but the machine doesn't replicate how good these guys' sliders are. It's not an easy adjustment. I'm excited I don't have to do that. I'm excited how my body will feel being out of the altitude. It's going to be an adjustment, either way. New division, new team I get to play. It's going to be a fun of fun."
But most importantly, the Cardinals have their guy and he’s someone I believe could push them past the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres in October.
Don’t put the champagne on ice just yet, but Arenado certainly makes the outlook for the season exciting for the Cardinals.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for The Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at D_Shore23.
