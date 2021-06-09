Dec. 1, 1935 - June 4, 2021 After a brief illness, Nate Huff entered the presence of Jesus on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. John Medical Center, Tulsa, OK. His daughters were by his side. Nate was born in Iron River, Michigan, to Odes Huff and Ruth (Johnstone) Huff. As a young man, he moved to…