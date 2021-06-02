Win or lose, the Crowder College baseball team needs to be commended.
Three times the Roughriders had their backs against the wall in do-or-die games.
Crowder bent, but it never broke after suffering a 10-3 setback to 10th-seeded Indian Hills in the NJCAA Division I World Series opener on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The top-seeded Roughriders (55-7) have fought their way back and find themselves one win away from punching their ticket to the national championship game for the first time in program history.
“I’ve been here … two times we’ve been in the same boat and lost Game 1,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said on his postgame radio interview on Saturday. “If they want to keep playing, we have to keep fighting.”
The Roughriders have fought, fought and fought harder to reach the position they are in now.
It all started when Crowder pulled through with a 9-8 comeback victory over 7-seed Florence-Darlington on Sunday.
The Stingers (46-8) led 6-3 before Crowder posted a proverbial 6-spot in the eighth, highlighted by a grand slam from future Tennesse Volunteer Logan Chambers to give the Roughriders a lead they would not relinquish.
Arkansas commit Landrey Wilkerson, another of the many prolific offensive threats on the team, added a pair of home runs in Sunday’s game. Kaleb Hill, the team’s No. 2 starter, allowed three earned runs and five hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Closer Conner Floyd notched the victory after limiting Florence to three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.
In a battle of top-2 seeds on Monday, the Roughriders staved off elimination again with a resounding 14-6 win over 2-seed Walters State in seven innings. Dylan Carter went the distance and Crowder received another big offensive showing.
The Roughriders amassed five home runs, three doubles and 13 total hits against the Senators (61-7) to post their largest run total of the World Series.
Josh Patrick, Clayton Gray, Jeffry Mercado, Chambers and Wilkerson all got into the long ball act. But Carter’s performance perhaps overshadowed the offense as he held a Walters offense that averaged more than 10 runs per game to its lowest total of the week.
Carter, who maintained 95 mile per hour velocity, limited Walters to six earned runs and 11 hits while striking out 11 batters.
“Walters State was an absolutely dangerous offensive club, and Dylan Carter was dominant on the mound,” Lallemand said. “He held them to no big innings. ... It was big, and the offense kind of smelled blood in the water and put it away for us.”
On Tuesday, the Roughriders smelled the blood in the water again.
Behind a cool eight-run sixth, Crowder knocked Indian Hills (44-16) out of the World Series — the same team that got the best of them a few days prior — with a 12-8 victory to earn a spot in Thursday’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m. CDT.
"It's another opponent, another game for us as coaches,” Lallemand said. “But they put us in this situation to have to do what we just did. Now that we've won three, we have a day off (Wednesday), and if we win on Thursday, we'll have played more games than anybody and will go directly to the national championship game on Saturday."
Chambers went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs to give him 11 RBI in four World Series games. Wilkerson hit his team-leading 20th homer of the season in the second inning for Crowder's first run. Peyton Holt, Patrick and Gray all contributed two hits to a 13-hit attack.
Holt, who slammed two home runs, became the sixth Roughrider to slug 10 or more long balls this season. Patrick ranks second on the team with 18 home runs, while Chambers has 16, Frankie Circello 12 and Rod Criss 11.
Lallemand said Crowder will reset its pitching thanks to Wednesday’s day off, meaning No. 1 James Hicks will have the ball on Thursday. With a win, that could line up either Hill or Carter for Saturday’s title tilt, or perhaps a combination of the two.
The job is clearly not finished, but take a step back for a moment and appreciate what has been the Roughriders' best showing in three World Series appearances.
This year’s “team 56” as Lallemand would say is deserving of the praise coming their way.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
