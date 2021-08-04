After somewhat of a slow start, Team USA Basketball is looking like the USA Basketball of old.
And the difference is Kevin Durant — the greatest Olympic basketball player ever — is playing out of his mind.
Durant has been an offensive juggernaut as he has overwhelmed international competition with his unmatched ability.
Durant’s shooting saved Team USA as it overcame a 10-point hole to eliminate Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games. The Brooklyn Nets star scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Americans.
“We’ve just got to finish it,” Durant said. “Got to finish it. We’re supposed to be here. For us, it’s about getting the gold.”
If you observe his numbers, Durant is rolling. He’s 18-of-28 shooting from the field over his last two games, 8-of-14 from the 3-point arc in that span and has a combined 52 points in 59 minutes against Czech Republic and Spain.
Durant will have to stay in rhythm for the U.S. now more than ever if he is to join Carmelo Anthony as the only American man with three Olympic titles. Team USA plays Australia on Thursday in the semifinals and then will have to get through France or Slovenia on Saturday for a medal.
“In these games, every team has people like that that they depend on to come through,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “And (Durant) certainly did.”
With U.S.-Spain tied at halftime, Durant took over in the third quarter.
He scored 13 of his 29 points to supply Team USA with some breathing room. Durant followed that with an assist that set up a trey from Jayson Tatum for a 15-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter, and the former punctuated a big night with a blocked shot and a monster dunk in the waning seconds.
It was the type of performance you expect from Team USA.
“We’re in a good spot right now,” Durant said. “Guys are starting to understand their roles and just getting comfortable within the team. In this setting, it’s always hard to get your footing as an individual player. You don’t want to step on toes.”
Durant has played on teams with more talent than this one, especially with the likes of Anthony, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook leading the 2012 Team USA squad during the London Olympics.
But this year’s team features some pretty good star power — Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Tatum.
Team USA may have gone through its lumps early on, but those struggles seem to be in the distant past. Players are starting to buy in and accept their roles.
And now all that is lacking is a shiny gold medal.
“Our chemistry has been great since Day 1,” Durant said. “We’re all excited to be here, I mean this is the Olympics, this is the national team.”
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
