Unfortunately, you can only hold off the inevitable for so long.
We are now four weeks into the football season, and there were very few postponements and cancellations in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Until Wednesday happened.
In those two regions, there were eight football cancellations, headlined by Carthage at Webb City,.
“Obviously you can tell we take this seriously to cancel such a huge game, but the safety of our kids and Webb City’s kids is more important,” Carthage superintendent Mark Baker told the Globe on Wednesday. “Our administrators did the contact tracing and determined we had many football players, including a number of starters, who have to be quarantined.”
The game would have been a matchup between two longtime rivals coming off state titles and had the anticipation for one of the best games of 2020 in the area.
And miraculously in two hours, Webb City found a replacement for Friday night’s game in Kickapoo from Springfield, which was supposed to play Parkview. That game was also cancelled due to a recent COVID-19 exposure that resulted in quarantine for individuals associated with the Parkview program.
Fortunately, there has been nothing close to an outbreak yet in the area. No teamwide spread, no reason for panic and no reason for sports to shut down for the foreseeable future.
But the invisible virus has proven time and time again since March to be sneaky, tricky and often merciless to those who have contracted the disease.
It has become a cliche during these trying times, but that makes it all the more important for schools to continue to enforce stricter capacity limitations, social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing for athletes, coaches and fans at games.
As a sports writer, I want nothing more than to have a complete fall season with championship weekends in November for Kansas and December for Missouri and Oklahoma. But with flu season around the corner and the ever-growing threat of COVID, it’s time to buckle up.
We are just in the early stages of what should be a very bumpy next few months in high school sports, hopefully a future culminating with teams hoisting championship trophies.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at sports@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twiiter at @D_Shore23.
