Ever since the day Aaron Ashby threw his last heater, his last devastating breaking ball and altered the timing of his delivery for the final time as a Crowder Roughrider, he hasn’t stopped doing what he does best years later.
Ashby shoves in baseball terminology.
The talented lefty is poised to shove his way to pitching in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, even as early as this summer.
Take a glance at his first two outings with the Brewers this spring: two innings pitched and six strikeouts.
Not bad for a 22-year-old in his first official big-league spring training camp.
“I’m just trying to learn how these players carry themselves, their routines that can be helpful to a young guy like myself,” Ashby said in a press conference over Zoom. “I’m trying to get to know them. Obviously, they are all great baseball players, but getting to know them in the locker room and off the field has been really cool. It’s been a blessing.”
The former Crowder ace may be one of the most recognized names to come out of Travis Lallemand’s program in recent memory.
Ashby, the nephew of former longtime big league hurler Andy, was drafted by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2018 draft after posting probably the most absurd numbers in college baseball.
He led all junior college pitchers with 156 strikeouts (a whopping 19 strikeouts per nine) to go with an 11-2 record and 2.29 ERA. Ashby arrived at Crowder throwing in the mid-80s in 2016 and left campus touching 94 miles per hour along with an extra $520,000 in his pocket.
And he hasn’t slowed down with the Brewers.
Ashby won Milwaukee’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2019 while reaching High-A. Like most, his 2020 was out of the norm as he fought a bout with COVID-19, but Ashby was a late arrival to the Brewers alternate training site camp and found his footing in fall instructional league camp.
Ashby has worked in a sinker to his arsenal that includes a mid-90s four-seam fastball, sharp slider, changeup and curveball.
“It was kind of getting back into the groove of things,” Ashby said of his time in instructs. “At home, it’s spotty getting a throwing partner. I think just getting back on a routine and being able to throw everyday, be around all the knowledge we have in this organization was a big part for me.”
With spring training officially wrapped up, Ashby might have left the biggest impression on the Brewers’ coaching staff. He is currently the No. 7 prospect in Milwaukee’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
“I think it's a testament to the progress he's made,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said to reporters recently. “I think it's a testament to his instructional league last year, where he was really kind of the star of the instructional league from our guys' perspective. He's made a pretty big move forward. He's had a couple of great innings here. So, he's doing good things. His stuff is what catches my eye. It’s good velocity, sinking fastball, kind of a unique looking slider. The funky swings are from the stuff."
If there’s any indication of how much of an impression he made, Ashby remained active in big league camp the entire spring – almost unheard of for prospects in their first big league spring training.
“You can write what you'd like about that,” Counsell said, smiling to reporters.
And don't be surprised to see Ashby shoving against your favorite MLB team this summer.
“It’s surreal (to see how much he has grown) because you get to see a guy that came in here in his first collegiate outing, walks nine guys and he’s scared to death,” Lallemand said. “Now, he’s pitching on one of the biggest stages in baseball and will be pitching on the biggest stage in baseball soon. It’s awesome to see, especially not just knowing the ability, but knowing the kid. He’s as good of a person as he is a player. He’s an amazing, amazing representative of Crowder and Roughrider baseball.”
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.