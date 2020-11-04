Having sports period has been a welcome sight this fall, and the Missouri State High School Activities Association deserves a ton of credit for making fall sports happen despite COVID-19 causing a number of setbacks for schools.
But there are also obvious improvements MSHSAA needs to make.
That starts with modifying the state playoffs.
Under the state’s current format in football, the regular season lasts nine games. Every team will qualify for the district playoffs, which begin in Week 10. Schools are placed into predetermined eight-team districts in six classes — based largely on location. The winner of each district advances to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
And that format also includes the use of a point system that is used to rank the teams in the district, which accounts for points for wins or losses, for overtime games as well as points for margin of victory or defeat (with a cap of 13) and bonus points for playing schools from larger classifications.
Other fall sports like softball, soccer and volleyball are slightly different. Softball and volleyball have predetermined team districts in five classes while soccer consists of four classes.
In the primary winter and spring sports, girls and boys basketball and baseball includes five classes with district play.
But what exactly is the underlying problem?
The problem is how MSHSAA puts together its brackets and pairing of teams in postseason play. Not only in district, but all high school playoffs should be reseeded in sectionals and quarterfinals, too.
Case in point: the inevitable Carthage-Webb City district football championship likely next week. It’s a matchup that will almost definitely be the game to watch for Missouri prep football in 2020, yet they are just playing for the district title.
The top-2 teams ranked in Class 5? It’s a laughable format MSHSAA has set up.
Another example is the Willard-Carl Junction volleyball matchup last Saturday at Carl Junction High School. Again, the top-2 teams ranked in Class 4 vying for a chance to get to the quarterfinals — one step away from the Final Four.
There is no way those two teams should be playing in the first round of sectionals. Instead, it should have been a Final Four matchup or battle for the state championship in Class 4, not a game that would have put either team in the quarterfinals.
And there are countless other examples of how this affects a number of teams in different sports in Missouri. I’m sure most athletics directors and coaches would agree this format is not working. But what is a potential solution for MSHSAA to modify the state playoffs so that it benefits all parties?
A start could be placing an increased emphasis on teams’ regular-season success and eradicate districts altogether. That follows what the Kansas High Activities Association implemented four years ago for its three largest classes.
In football, teams in Kansas play eight-game regular seasons after being divided into east and west sections of the state. KSHSAA seeds teams at the end of the season, one through 16 on each side like what you would see in March Madness.
The season’s Week 9, previously part of the regular season, serves as the first week of the postseason, where everyone is guaranteed a game and a shot at making a championship run.
Seedings are based on winning percentages in Kansas, with tiebreakers coming via head-to-head results and then margin of victory. The team with the better seed will always serve as host .Why couldn’t MSHSAA implement something similar to that in other sports, using a March Madness-like approach to the playoff brackets?
For some teams, this system could give them a better chance at postseason success, even if they’ve struggled in the regular season. Everyone is guaranteed a spot in the playoff bracket, so no one has to rely on late-season momentum to make it in.
And most importantly, you could potentially see a highly anticipated Carthage-Webb City matchup deeper into the postseason.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
