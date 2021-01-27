Growing up in Southwest Missouri, I was blessed to witness some of the best basketball talent the area had to offer.
And one thing that has always stood out about watching prep hoops in this area: There’s never been a shortage of talent.
Four years ago, I remember watching a young Katie Scott hold her own in the Class 4 District 10 playoffs in 2017. She started on varsity as a freshman on an absolutely loaded Carl Junction team that went 26-2 and reached the quarterfinals the year before.
“I didn’t expect to start varsity, but I was hoping to,” Scott told the Globe nearly four years ago.
Scott was the third-leading scorer on what would eventually be a Final Four team — senior Alex Vogt led the way with 13 points per game and Katie's older sister Megan averaged nearly 12 a night as a junior. It was evident Katie was going to be a special player for Carl Junction for years to come.
How special remained to be seen.
The 6-foot-3 do-it-all player showed tremendous poise for her age. She could handle the rock well for her size, she rebounded the ball at a high clip, found open teammates in an uncanny way and her best attribute — she could score from inside with her back to the basket and out on the perimeter with her shooting stroke.
Scott finished her career as probably the most decorated girls basketball player to come out of the Bulldogs’ program. After tallying 206 points as a freshman, she posted a whopping 1,665 points over the next three seasons for Carl Junction, capped by averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.1 blocked shots per game as a senior.
Oh, and Scott led the Bulldogs to the Class 4 state semifinals with a 28-0 year before COVID-19 suspended the rest of the state tournament. She was named 2019-20 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Show-Me basketball and Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year.
Scott is now writing her name in history books at Division I Grand Canyon University playing under former Drury coach Molly Miller. She’s averaging 18.9 points, 1.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game as a freshman while leading the Lopes to an 9-2 start.
And earlier this month, Scott became the first Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball player to win three consecutive Player of the Week honors in the award’s 31-year history.
“She’s going to be an impact player for us,” Miller said in November. “She’s a special basketball player.”
That’s why Scott should go down as one of the face's of the area's all-time greats — if she’s not there already.
Crowder College women’s basketball coach Tina Robbins Wilson also made a name for herself with her basketball exploits at Joplin back in the 1980s. She averaged 22.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the way to a state runner-up finish for the Eagles and a Class 4 all-state selection as a junior.
Her senior campaign was about the same: Wilson poured in 22.4 points and shattered the school’s previous scoring record by more than 700 points, finishing out her high school career with 1,925 points. Wilson went on to a stellar career at Missouri State where the floor general helped guide the Lady Bears to an NCAA Final Four appearance in 1992.
Wilson saw plenty of Scott during her time at Carl Junction with her brother Lance being the girls basketball coach at Webb City.
“Katie has a versatile skill set for someone her size,” Wilson said. “She can score in an array of ways, and she is a very good passer that gets her teammates the ball in a position to score. My opinion of what makes a great player is someone who has the ability to make their teammates better. I think Katie fits that description because of the success that her teams had during her career at Carl Junction.”
Scott may not have an NCAA Final Four appearance under her belt yet, but at the rate she’s going, the future is bright and it’s reasonable to believe she could become the first WNBA player to come out of this area.
The only connection from this area with WNBA roots is Melissa McFerrin, a 1979 Cassville graduate who had stints as an assistant coach for the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics from 1997-2000. McFerrin has spent the last 12 seasons as Memphis's head women's basketball coach.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.