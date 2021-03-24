Folks, we just might be spoiled with some pretty special college baseball teams in the area.
Right down the street is Missouri Southern, who has exceeded preseason expectations with a remarkable 15-3 start. Driven by a seasoned, cerebral pitching staff, the Lions are the No. 3 nationally-ranked team in Division II.
So much for being picked to finish third in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.
And now jump on I-44 and hit I-49 towards Neosho, you’ll find Crowder College. The Roughriders are white hot right now, winning their last 11 games for an impressive 19-4 record so far this spring.
Much of Crowder’s success stems from one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Roughriders are also the No. 6 nationally-ranked team in the NJCAA Division I.
While it may not be practical, these two powerhouse baseball programs colliding would make for an entertaining nine innings of baseball.
An exhibition matchup at Joe Becker Stadium — right behind the Globe offices.
Led by head coach Bryce Darnell, the Lions have gone 8-1 at home and 7-2 away from Warren Turner Field. Southern is outscoring opponents by an average of 4 ½ runs per game and its run differential sits at plus-55.
The Lions also essentially have the same roster from last season, which went 16-5 before COVID-19 struck. The three-headed rotation of Zach Parish, Will Bausinger and Zac Shoemaker makes for an uncomfortable weekend series for opponents.
Combine that with a talented lineup with names like Troy Gagan, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Henry Kusiak, Dexter Swims, Tommy Stevenson and Joe Kinder — there’s a reason why Southern is ranked where it's at.
“We feel like the strength is in our pitching,” Darnell said earlier this season. “We feel like those guys are as good as anybody in our league. It just depends on how they pitch on that given day.”
As for Crowder, Travis Lallemand’s Roughriders are 14-3 at home and 4-1 on the road. Fresh off scoring 38 runs in a Saturday sweep over Mineral Area College, Crowder has an eye-popping run differential of plus-181.
Like Southern, the Roughriders returned the majority of their roster from last spring’s 23-3 campaign. Crowder’s high-octane offense is spearheaded by Logan Chambers at leadoff, power hitter Peyton Holt in the 3-hole, Landrey Wilkerson, Frankie Circello and Josh Patrick.
Clayton Gray, Gavin Glasgow, Chaz Poppy and Jeffry Mercado have made impacts in terms of run production. James Hicks, Dylan Carter and Kaleb Hill have gotten it done in the rotation.
“I think the biggest thing that stands out first of all is our experience offensively,” Lallemand said a month and a half ago. “Top-to-bottom, we’re pretty dangerous in the lineup and there’s a lot of at-bats the guys have had in the last year, last two years even some of them.”
So, there you have it. Two teams that are on the opposite end of the spectrum from each other.
Some might give Southern the edge due to three, even four-year players that are battle-tested and an outstanding pitching staff. But all it takes is one big inning to blow open a ballgame and Crowder’s offense is definitely capable of hanging up a crooked number in a moment’s notice.
Regardless of all that, it would be an entertaining day to spend at the ballpark, and one that I would not miss covering.
