Baseball has finally responded to the “sticky situation” going on in the game today.
With strikeouts skyrocketing and hitting (.238) at its lowest mark since the sport lowered the mound from 15 inches to 10 in 1969, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that starting Monday every pitcher using or possessing foreign substances will be given an automatic 10-game suspension in an effort to level the playing field.
Starting pitchers will be checked more than once per game for foreign substances while relievers will be checked at least once. Catchers will also be subject to checks. Any position player found to be applying foreign substances to the ball will be ejected along with the pitcher who might have used the ball.
The only substance that will be allowed for pitchers is a rosin bag. MLB believes the crackdown will boost offense, based on the surge in the last two weeks once owners were informed rules were coming.
Last week, the spin rate by pitchers was at the lowest mark of the season. Trevor Bauer and Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as Gerrit Cole with the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader saw declining spin rates in their outings last week.
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright wasn’t afraid to speak out after his name appeared in a Sports Illustrated story about some of the top pitchers in the game using sticky substances.
Wainwright said he experimented with the stuff in 2019. The right-hander ordered one batch of the concoction and used it in fewer than 10 games. If you take a glimpse at his numbers then, they certainly don’t jump off the page.
Wainwright said he wound up giving the rest of the concoction to his teammates and admitted he could not find a good place to smear the substance. He didn’t even like the way it changed his release point.
“I tried it,” Wainwright told the media. “Didn’t like it. I got rid of it. Haven’t pitched with it in years. So I got nothing to hide. If that gets me in trouble because I did it years ago, then so be it. I pitched without it for however many years that is until 2019, and I’ve pitched without however many years since 2019 without it. I’ve got nothing to hide. You can check my glove. You can check my hat. You can watch me like a hawk all game long. You will never see me with any of that stuff on me, ever. I’ve got nothing to hide. The truth shall set me free.”
I think this crackdown is long overdue, but I also believe MLB should have enforced some rules much sooner as opposed to waiting until nearly the midpoint in the season. They swept it under the rug for years and now they have implemented a knee jerk reaction to the ever-changing public perception.
“It’s hard to hear MLB talk about competitive integrity when they have no integrity to begin with,” Bauer said in a tweet.
It’s also hard to get worked up about pitchers using a product that consists of pine tar, Manny Mota grip stick and other sticky stuff that is smothered all over bats and helmets. And suddenly now the league shows interest in trends?
Another important note is Bubba Harkins, the prominent name featured in the SI story, is a former Angels employee who was fired for making the pine tar and supplying it across the league.
While his lawsuit against the Angels never saw the light of day, Harkins made a valuable point — he got fired for something everyone in the game was doing.
“I do feel bad for Bubba in a way,” Wainwright said. “Because, honestly, it’s like pine tar and rosin. There are another couple of things in there. But it’s junior league, minor league stuff that is made for weightlifters and stuff like that. I have already told you every truth I can tell you, so I might as well lay it out there. There is a tremendous difference in that stuff and this really high-grade stuff (Spider Tack).”
Spider Tack is the substance that has been used to increase spin rates when rosin and sunscreen have proven to be not effective.
MLB has its work cut out, yrying to distinguish the different variations of “sticky stuff” and enforcing punishment at the same time. Good luck.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
