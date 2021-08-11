If you are to make your way to Fred G. Hughes Stadium or meander to Carnie Smith Stadium, there will be some easily recognizable faces and names sporting Green and Gold or Crimson and Gold.
There will be a definite local feel to the Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State football teams this fall.
The Lions got back to their local roots when they signed seven players from the area on the first day of the NCAA signing period — Nathan Glades, Scott Lowe and Trayshawn Thomas from Joplin High School, Jaystin Smith from Webb City, Rafe Darter from Mount Vernon, Drake Reese from Cassville and Kaden Decker from Neosho.
"We have to get to a point where this is a viable option for kids to come play football here again," Southern football coach Joe Bettasso said on Feb. 3 before Atiba Bradley was hired just two days later. "You obviously want to create the right blend. I think we've been lacking that blend of local talent for a couple of years around here. It's just started to get back up to where we have some guys from around here."
The Gorillas’ 2021 class has six area products — linebacker Zach Coenen from Cassville, cornerback Ty Gates from Frontenac, offensive lineman Grant Goltra from Webb City, kicker Janko Kalan and defensive lineman Kannon Keller from St. Mary's Colgan and defensive lineman Rylan Wooldridge from Lamar.
"I think they have so much invested in this area and so much invested in Pittsburg State," PSU coach Brian Wright said. "They've grown up loving Pittsburg State Gorilla football and dreamed of playing here at Carnie Smith Stadium. When you have a young man who is purpose-driven like that, he'll give you everything he's got."
In total, both teams have a combined 40 local products. PSU currently has 25 players on its roster while MSSU has 15 from Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas high schools.
The pipeline is heavy for the Gorillas from Webb City with Alex Gaskill, Kaden Roy, Kade Hicks, Elijah Robinson, Trent Thompson and Gavin Surber once starring for John Roderique’s Cardinals.
Of course, Roderique spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at PSU. He was also a three-year starter for the Gorillas and served as the team captain in 1988 and 1989.
Other area products for PSU include Luke Hardman and Landon Hardman of Lamar, Elijah Harris, Chase Johnson, Jerek Butcher and Nathan Woods from Pittsburg, Durbie McReynolds and Evan Troike from Girard, Nick Sarwinski and P.J. Sarwinski from Galena, Zeke Wall from Carl Junction, Brandon Mlekus from Frontenac and Bryce Murphy from Neosho.
Not surprisingly, the Lions primary local pipeline is Joplin with Solomon Garcia, James Boyd and Jokiem Crawford all having played for Curtis Jasper’s Eagles in addition to Glades, Lowe and Thomas.
Southern’s roster features a pair of Carthage products — Colton Winder and Kale Schrader. Other area products include Hayden Sink from Cassville, Coleman Booker from East Newton and Oakley Roessler from McDonald County.
It’s good to see both local football programs staying true to their roots because there is no shortage of elite talent in the area.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.