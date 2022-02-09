It doesn’t seem that long ago since the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the MIAA preseason polls.
The Lions, who are on the verge of their longest winning streak in 15 years, have silenced all the doubters and earned respect from the MIAA they have been looking for since the start of the season.
MSSU (16-5, 13-3 MIAA) enters Thursday night’s action at home against No. 21 Missouri Western in a first-place tie with No. 4 Fort Hays State.
And the time has arrived for the national stage to show the Lions some love.
MSSU deserves to be nationally ranked.
After receiving votes just two weeks ago in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll, the Lions fell out of the running on Feb. 1. In this week’s rankings, MSSU was once again not listed among teams receiving votes despite its impressive resume.
The Lions are on a nine-game winning streak, marking the longest such stretch for MSSU since the 2007 campaign. Three of those victories are against former No. 1 Fort Hays State and then nationally-ranked Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri.
Both UNK and UCM were in the top eight of the Central Region.
Argubaly the staple of this year’s team, the Lions defense has been tough as nails during the winning streak. MSSU is yielding just 53.5 points while forcing opponents to 17 turnovers per game since Jan. 11
The Lions have converted that into 14.6 points off turnovers during that stretch.
But another factor is the play of true freshman Lacy Stokes, who should be a shoe-in to be the league’s freshman of the year. The Mount Vernon product was just named MIAA Player of the Week for the second consecutive time and third total on Monday.
She leads the MIAA in assists (5.8), assists/turnover ratio (3.5) and steals (3.5), while ranking fifth in scoring (17.4) and 17th in rebounding (5.5).
And to think Stokes is just a 5-foot-4 point guard — the smallest player on the team.
As the MSSU men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee put it in his postgame radio interview the other night, “I wish I had Lacy on my team, honestly. She’s a heck of a player. Lacy just makes everybody so much better. It’s just a lot of fun to watch.”
Thursday’s matchup against Missouri Western will serve as yet another litmus test for the Lions. The Griffons, who are 18-3 overall and 12-3 in the MIAA, sit a half game back for first in the league.
Both teams are red-hot as MWSU has claimed its last six contests. Ironically, MSSU’s last loss came to the Griffons’ 74-65 in a road game on Jan. 3.
A win would mark 10-straight victories for the Lions and most certainly serve as a springboard into the top-25 rankings.
MSSU men look to climb up league standings
The Lions follow the women’s game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against MWSU in the final homestand of the season.
MSSU’s wild 63-62 victory over Lincoln Monday night snapped a two-game skid. The Lions improved to 12-9 overall and 9-6 in the league, which is good for sixth.
The Griffons enter the game with a 10-12 record and 6-8 in the conference, which places MWSU at ninth.
Looking to make a last-season push in the league, MSSU is just a half-game back of Washburn for fifth.
Thursday night will also serve as the Lions’ Pink Game.
