The success speaks for itself.
The Crowder College softball and baseball teams are the winningest programs in NJCAA Division I athletics this spring.
Coming off a 2020 spring season that axed the majority of sports at all levels, that’s a remarkable feat for a small-town college and for both programs competing against schools with larger programs.
“It’s just a great accomplishment for both programs,” said John Sisemore, who serves as the athletics director and softball coach at Crowder. “No. 1, just being able to play games this spring and to have the opportunity to win that many games was a huge accomplishment since all the sports in the NJCAA were competing in the spring. With logistics and all the issues we had to overcome to be able to play that amount of games, that was big.
“We even lost some games that could have put us at a better record, but to win that many games, it says a lot about the kids.”
Both teams put together arguably their best seasons in program history, combining for a 89-12 record during the regular season. The Lady 'Riders' softball team went 45-6 and the Travis Lallemand-led baseball team posted a 44-6 mark.
As of May 3, NJCAA polls have the softball team ranked No. 13 team in the country while baseball comes in at No. 6. The closest school in combined wins is Florida Southwestern at 82-17.
While the challenges of consistently winning at a two-year school should be magnified, neither program has tapered off in recent memory.
This season, both programs claimed the regular-season Region 16 championship for the fifth time in six years. Both teams also combined to be the winningest programs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
“There are a lot of great programs in the country,” Sisemore said. “Sometimes parts of their programs are up for one year, other parts are down. We are such a small close-knit family here at Crowder. A lot of coaches work together and we push each other to make sure our programs are trying to be at their peak.
"The main thing is we try to invest a lot into our kids on a yearly basis. For us to get the investment back out of them, they show their diligence with their effort and hard work. We have many young ladies and young men that look up to this program and respect it so much. That really helps us in recruiting year after year."
Region 16 tournament play begins Friday for both Crowder teams.
The softball team travels to Jefferson College at 10 a.m. Friday to open postseason action. With a win, Crowder will advance to the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of the Three Rivers/North Central.
The Roughrider baseball earned the top seed and will host the Region 16 sub-regional, starting at 2 p.m. Friday in a best-of-three series against eighth-seed Three Rivers.
Regardless of how the season plays out, it certainly won’t take away from one of the greatest regular seasons in Roughrider athletic history.
“A lot of young men and women want to be associated with programs that have successful traditions,” Sisemore said. “We have been fortunate enough that the kids have been continuing the success for several, several years now. They don’t take a year off. To be able to do that for five years, to be the winningest combined program, that is a testament to the work ethic of what the kids have.”
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
