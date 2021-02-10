Russell Westbrook has routinely filled up the stat sheets on a nightly basis throughout his professional career in the NBA.
For the Webb City boys basketball team, combo guard Nickhai Howard has done just about the same for the Class 5 No. 3 Cardinals.
Some could argue he’s been Southwest Missouri’s version of Westbrook this prep basketball season.
“I think he’s the most complete player in Southwest Missouri,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said after the Cardinals knocked off Joplin to win the Kaminsky Classic a month ago. “I don’t care what conference, what school. He does a little bit of everything. He’s a great rebounding guard, he handles the ball, he can drive and finish, he sees the floor, he shoots the ball at a high clip.”
Howard, standing at 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, has helped the Cardinals out to a solid 14-6 start to the season. Even as a junior, he flirted with triple-doubles on numerous occasions for an Elite Eight team.
And the only difference is he’s taken on more of a scoring load this season with the graduation of standout Terrell Kabala, who’s now playing college basketball at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
"I just knew I would have to step up and take on a bigger role if we're going to be successful this season," Howard said. "Also, taking a big role in being the leader and making sure we stay on track."
While Howard continues to be Webb City’s main ball-handler and distributor, he sets up his teammates and scores when needed. He’s proven to be adept shooting from both mid-range and from deep. He’s shooting 37% (17 of 45) from 3-point range this season and can finish equally as well at the rim.
Howard’s the top rebounder on the team, a testament to his skill-set as a guard. As versatile as he is offensively, Howard might be as versatile defensively. He can defend at multiple positions and he’s also collected a team-best 44 thefts on the season.
"Being able to lock up defensively is a big deal with me," Howard said. "That's what a lot of coaches look for at the next level. And having a team that loves to lock up is fun to play with."
For the season, Howard’s paces Webb City in points (15), rebounds (7.7), assists (4.7) and steals (2.2) through 20 games. He’s scored at least 10 points and posted five or more rebounds and assists in a game 11 times and amassed seven double-doubles.
He was named the Globe’s prep athlete of the week for the week ending Dec. 19 when he registered three straight double-doubles
Those are certainly Westbrook-esque numbers.
“Nickhai has put a lot of work in over the last four years and has really grown as a leader,” Horn said. “He’s worked hard to make himself a complete player. In my opinion, I don’t think there is a better guard in the Joplin area. His hard work is paying off right now, and I’m just really happy for him.”
Webb City has played some pretty stiff competition this season already, but it'll be interesting to follow Howard’s production over the season’s final few weeks in the ever-challenging Central Ozark Conference.
Regardless of the production, Howard has put himself on the map as one of the premier two-way guards in Southwest Missouri this season. Howard said multiple colleges have reached out with interest from the recruiting end, but most are unsure how the eligibility factor plays into future recruits.
"I'm really just being patient and waiting to see what the best fit is," Howard said. "As for goals, I hope we can be COC champs for the first time in a while. And then I want to make it to the Final Four. It hurt falling one game short last year, so we're hungry to make it to the Final Four."
