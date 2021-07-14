Wow is all I have to say.
It was a comeback for the ages. It’s a story both magical and captivating, even for non-baseball fans.
A year ago, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in March 2020, went through a biweekly chemotherapy program over the next six months. He often struggled to stay hydrated and fought through a vulnerable immune system during the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet he never wavered.
Mancini worked his way back with the Orioles this spring and put on a show with a 16-homer first half to earn a spot in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
And the odds remained stacked against him.
Mancini came into the derby with the lowest odds of winning. However, he left his mark in the first round.
His 24 homers pushed him past Oakland’s Matt Olson by one and into the second round, where he edged Colorado’s Trevor Story. That set up a date with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets in the final round.
As the lower seed, Mancini certainly put some pressure on the reigning champion. He amassed 22 homers in the final round, but Alonso topped that mark with 29 to win the title with relative ease.
Despite falling short in the final record, it’s awesome to even think Mancini participated in the derby after all of what he’s been through the last calendar year.
"I was diagnosed over a year ago, but you know, when that’s the case and you go through chemotherapy, it’s something that’s still on your mind and you still have to worry about,” Mancini said. “But I think it can set an example that you have to go back to your normal life, even though you might have this thing hanging over you sometimes.
“That’s the message that I really wanted to get across is I’m still going through a battle and there’s so many people going through battles still. By all accounts, you can go back to how you were before. I feel great about my health and where I am and what the future holds, but you definitely don’t want to take every day for granted, and I’ve learned that.”
The competitor in Mancini made him feel disappointed with the final outcome, but the performance will not be lost on people.
“I was trying to win,” Mancini said. “If I’m in the competition, I’m in it to win it. So yeah, I’m disappointed. I would have rather won, but at the same time, how can you be upset? It was just the most incredible experience … Put up a good showing and unfortunately it wasn’t enough, but there’s not much more to say about Pete. He’s a beast out there.”
The event headliner was Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shoehei Otani, who was eliminated by Washington’s Juan Soto in a first round that included two tiebreakers and a total of 61 home runs, including 10 that went 500 feet or more.
Ohtani started slow, swatting one home run in his first 16 swings. But he rallied late by hitting two long balls over the final 10 seconds to tie Soto’s 22. They each hit 10 home runs in the tiebreaker, but Soto went 3-for-3 in the swing-off while Ohtani hit a ground ball to the right side that ended his night.
“It was fun, but it was exhausting,” Ohtani said through a translator. “The last 30 seconds of both the first round and the tiebreaking round were really exhausting.”
“I’m just going to get a lot of sleep, as much as I can.”
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer at the Globe
