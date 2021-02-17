I can’t believe we’re almost through with the high school basketball season.
It felt like just yesterday I was covering the Joplin boys basketball season opener against McDonald County when sharpshooter Always Wright set a new career high with 32 points in an 80-60 victory on Nov. 25.
For the record, that game took place 96 days ago.
And here we sit on Feb. 18, college baseball has already begun and pitchers and catchers reported in Major League Baseball on Wednesday.
With district play set to get underway as early as this weekend for some area schools, here's some top storylines in the prep boys basketball world among schools in the Globe coverage area:
The Patriots are finally getting respect
East Newton is having a season for the history books and that’s reflecting from a state perspective.
The Patriots are up to No. 4 in the Class 4 state rankings and their well-rounded team is spearheaded by inside-out presence Kyson Lahman and 6-foot-5 point guard Connor Killion. This could be the state’s most dynamic duo and I would not be surprised to see these two leading the Patriots to a Final Four appearance next month.
Also for East Newton, Lucas Kimbrough is a solid third-scoring option. Tanner Youngblood and Kelton Sorrell make up the rest of the starting five while Gabe Bergen is the sixth-man.
Could Galena make another deep run?
Coming off a Final Four run last year, the Bulldogs have flown under the radar in Southeast Kansas this season, winning their last 12 games. Galena is 13-2 and features an impressive duo in leading scorer Brett Sarwinski (17.8 points) and leading rebounder and assist man Tyler Little (9.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists).
With Sarwinski being a potent threat from the perimeter and Little on the inside with his 6-foot-6 frame, the Bulldogs are poised for another run to the Final Four in Kansas. Other key pieces include seniors Deacon Henson, AJ Holmes and Ethan Oglesby as well as juniors Kobe McGlothlin and Randy Cockerel and sophomores Maverick Harmon and Hadley Price.
Webb City’s depth poses problems
While the Cardinals have slowed down since their torrid 9-1 start, Webb City’s impressive depth could pose problems for opposing teams down the stretch.
The Cardinals are far and away the deepest team in the area with floor general Nickhai Howard getting it done on both ends of the floor. Cohl Vaden has shown he can carry a team with his 3-point shooting while Mekhi Garrard, Luke Brumit and Trenton Hayes round out Webb City’s athletic, explosive core.
They’ll have to get past Nevada in district — the Cardinals and Tigers have split two games this season — but this team has all the ingredients to get to the Final Four.
Nevada’s hitting its stride at the right time
Most coaches will tell you even if you get off to a slow start or have a lull in the middle of the season, what truly matters is if you’re playing your best basketball in February and March.
Since Christmas break, the Tigers are 11-2 and one of the hottest teams in the area. Nevada also has one of the state’s best players in point guard Logan Applegate, who has received significant interest to play Division I college basketball. He’s averaging 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while connecting from deep an eye-popping 70 times this season.
Applegate has a solid supporting cast with brothers Logan and Lane McNeley while future Alabama swimmer Ben Hines is the primary option inside. Another team to watch closely in the next few weeks.
Lockwood or Golden City?
The Tigers are having a special season and currently sit at No. 3 in the Class 1 state rankings.
Lockwood is 21-1 with its only loss coming to Golden City. Max Schnelle, a 6-foot-4 point guard and football standout, is averaging a double-double at 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Blaine Garver (11 points) and Kane Cooper (11 points) are also averaging double figures for the Tigers. Lockwood features a good nucleus of contributors behind those three players to make a significant run.
Golden City is in the same district and is just as battle-tested as the Tigers heading into postseason play. The teams split two regular-season games. The Eagles are led by Lane Dunlap, who is averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals this season. Josh Reeves (16 points) and Chain Parrill (13 points) make up the Eagles scoring in double figures.
Will this be Lockwood’s year to break through? Or will Golden City three-peat?
Next week I'll dig into top storylines in girls postseason basketball.
