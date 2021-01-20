It’s been 47 days since the last time the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team came out on the wrong end of a contest.
The Gorillas are one of the hottest teams in the MIAA right now, winning seven straight games en route to an 8-3 record to overcome a 1-3 start to the season.
And don’t sleep on PSU, either. After sweeping their latest road swing through Emporia State and Washburn last weekend, the Gorillas are poised to be a serious contender in the MIAA again. And their track record of winning suggests they could make a deep run come league playoffs.
“I’m really excited for the future of this group,” PSU head coach Amanda Davied said on the radio broadcast after the Gorillas thrilling 69-61 overtime victory over Washburn last Saturday. “To come to Washburn and not let this be a Rogers State type of game where we wish we could have had that one back, I think that’s what propelled the girls was how they wanted to be the mature team and complete this road swing.”
The Gorillas' success this season has stemmed around the three-headed core of Tristan Gegg, Kaylee DaMitz and Maya Williams that’s helped produce the second-best offense in the MIAA at 72.6 points per game.
Gegg, a Labette County High School product, is one of the most prolific 3-point threats in the league. She ranks fifth in the conference, averaging 17 points per game while burying 25 3s — the second best mark in the MIAA.
DaMitz being a good college basketball player is one of the least surprising things as she comes from Skyline — one of the perennial powerhouse girls basketball programs in Southwest Missouri. There, she was a state champion, and she’s working on being an all-time great at PSU.
DaMitz ranks eighth in the MIAA, averaging 15.9 points per game, while pacing the conference with 5.3 assists per game. If her current averages hold, the junior will enter her senior campaign top 20 in scoring and top five in assists at PSU, giving her a chance at shattering her own coach’s record for the all-time assists record.
With the additional season of eligibility for NCAA student-athletes, that’s a legit possibility a year or two down the road. For Gegg, she’s on track to enter the top 5 in career 3-point field goals made and the top 20 list of career scoring in PSU women’s history when it’s all said and done.
Williams has the closest local roots to the Joplin area as she’s a Carthage product. The fifth-year senior has been a potent threat to score dating back to her days with the Tigers, and that’s been more of the same this season.
She’s averaging 11.1 points per game while grabbing a team-best 6.3 rebounds.
Of late, junior college transfer Julia Johnson has provided a spark for PSU, reaching double figures in three of her last four games to boost her scoring average to 7.6. She’s also been a force on the glass, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.
Other notables who have elevated their games during the Gorillas' winning streak — Sydnee Crain, Dana Johnson and Erin Davis. Crain, specifically, has provided a lift on the defensive end, being a pest for opposing teams with her ability to force turnovers. She’s second on the team and eighth in the MIAA in steals (16).
DaMitz leads the team with 20 steals, which ranks sixth in the league.
While only time will tell how successful PSU will be the remainder of this season, the Gorillas face one of their toughest tests today against unbeaten and No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney at 5:30 p.m. at John Lance Arena. And perennial power Fort Hays State comes to town Saturday afternoon.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
