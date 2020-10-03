I’m almost at a loss of words.
First, it was Lou Brock, now we have lost Bob Gibson, who seemed so indestructible to me — more so than any other St. Louis Cardinals legend.
But the greatest Cardinal pitcher of them all died at age 84 late Friday night, ending his yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gibson, also known as "Gibby," was revered by his peers and feared by his opponents for his toughness and presence on the mound. During his career, Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two Cy Young Awards and one MVP.
He was literally so good in 1968 that baseball had to change its rules and lower the mound by 33%, from 15 inches to 10.
That didn’t make a difference, though, to the overpowering right-hander with a filthy slider. Gibson compiled a 20-13 record with a 2.13 ERA in 1969 while pitching a whopping 314 innings and striking out 269 batters.
And Gibson went on to become one of the greatest postseason hurlers of all time, helping St. Louis to two World Series titles. He pitched a no-hitter on Aug. 14, 1971 at Pittsburgh and joined the 3,000-strikeout club three years later.
The only other pitcher to reach that mark at the time was Washington’s Walter Johnson, who pitched in the early 1900s all the way until the last years of the Prohibition era.
Truly how tough was Gibby?
He faced three more batters after suffering a broken leg when he was hit by a Roberto Clemente line drive on July 15, 1967, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibby missed 52 days and returned in time to help the Cardinals win the National League pennant and then won three games in the World Series all while hitting a home run in Game 7 at Boston.
Hall of Famer Don Sutton once said Gibson hated everyone, including “Santa Claus.” Dusty Baker, who now manages the Houston Astros and played against Gibson, said he was only intimidated by two people in his life.
“My daddy and Bob Gibson,” Baker said.
MLB’s former home run king Hank Aaron once gave some helpful advice on facing Gibby as a hitter.
“He’ll knock you down,” Aaron said, who is second in MLB history with 755 home runs. “He’d knock down his own grandmother if she dared to challenge him. Don’t stare at him, don’t smile at him, don’t talk to him. He doesn’t like it. If you happen to hit a home run, don’t run too slow and don’t run too fast.”
But if you really want to get to know Gibson as a man, read his 1968 book, "From Ghetto to Glory: The Story of Bob Gibson." In the book, he gives his perspective on race riots, sports media and the difficulty of growing up as a Black man in America.
Gibson was one of seven children and struggled with asthma, rickets and a heart murmur. That didn’t stop him from becoming the first African American to play basketball and baseball at Creighton University. Indiana University refused to offer Gibson a scholarship because its "Negro athlete quota had already been filled."
Outspoken in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse, Gibson, Curt Flood and Bill White started a civil rights movement to make all players live in the same clubhouse and hotel rooms. The Cardinals became the first sports team to end segregation, three years before the “Great Society” legislation was signed by President Lyndon Johnson.
I’m only 23 and I didn’t grow up watching Cardinal legends such as Stan Musial, Brock and Gibson, but I’ve always been proud to be a Cardinals fan because of players like them and the way they represented the city of St. Louis.
They are what makes the Cardinals brand special. Their accomplishments on the field were one thing, but I think being special people mattered more. Gibson has always been a fighter, and that pancreatic cancer picked the wrong fight.
I would say "rest in peace," but that would tick him off.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
