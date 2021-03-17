We are now well into spring training games and players are beginning to assert and separate themselves in camp.
Hitters are regaining their timing, and pitchers are building up enough stamina to pitch deep into outings at this point.
Players who have stood out this spring for the Kansas Royals include everyday players like Andrew Benintendi to Michael A. Taylor and Wade Davis as well as top prospects like Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto.
The Royals’ potential Opening Day roster is obviously fluid with a few weeks that still remain in spring training, but as of right now, here’s how I see Kansas City’s 26-man roster stacking up on April 1 when it hosts the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.
At catcher, Salvador Perez will be back for the ninth time in 10 seasons for the Royals. He collected 12 doubles, 11 home runs and posted a .986 OPS in 37 games during last year’s COVID-19 shortened season.
2021 is a ‘walk year’ for Perez, who is set to enter free agency following this season, although, it’s hard to see the 30-year old with any other organization besides the Royals. One would think the Royals’ front office and Patrick Mahomes will do everything in their power to keep him in Kansas City for the rest of his career.
Cam Gallagher is likely in line for the backup catcher's spot.
Starting at first base will be Carlos Santana, who was signed to a two-year deal this offseason and was brought in by Dayton Moore to be a middle-of-the-order bat. He comes off a less than stellar season where he hit .199 with a .699 OPS last year, but he led the American League with 47 walks and had a .349 on-base percentage.
His backup will be either Ryan O’Hearn or Ryan McBroom, who both play some corner outfield. I have the former breaking camp with Kansas City.
At second baseman, Nicky Lopez was one of the more underrated defenders at his position last year, finishing as a finalist for the AL Gold Glove Award. While his defense is among the best at his position, Lopez will need to improve with the bat.
The Royals made it clear that Hunter Dozier is their man at the hot corner for the long-term when they signed him to a four-year extension earlier this spring. While he regressed offensively last year, the 29-year-old posted a .870 OPS in 2019 and he obviously has the upside to be among the best at his position in the MLB.
Adalberto Mondesi will be back for another year at shortstop for Kansas City. I have always thought he oozes talent and that was evident when he hit .356/.408/.667 over his last 100 plate appearances to finish 2020. He slugged six home runs and drove in 20 RBI for the month of September. Look for him to build on that heading into 2021 unless Witt Jr. makes enough of an impression in the spring to supplant him at short.
The only surefire outfielder for the Royals coming into this season is longtime stalwart Whit Merrifield. Now they have Taylor patrolling center and Benintindi in left field. That’s a pretty solid outfield on paper. I really like the addition of Benintendi, who I think will blossom in a smaller market. Kansas City also brought back speedster Jarrod Dyson on a one-year deal to be the fourth outfielder.
Jorge Soler will be the Royals’ designated hitter. He suffered an oblique injury last year, but everyone knows what he brings to the table: power, power, power.
I think Kansas City’s rotation could be a bright spot this season with Brad Keller as the No. 1, Danny Duffy No. 2, newest addition Mike Minor No. 3, Brady Singer No. 4 and Kris Bubic rounding it out at No. 5.
One of the key cogs for the Royals during their World Series runs was their relief corps. Kansas City, once again, has a mix of veterans and young arms in the bullpen. Names like Davis and Greg Holland are the most familiar with flamethrowers Josh Staumont and Kyle Zimmer also expected to open with the big club.
Jesse Hahn, Tyler Zuber Jakob Junis and Scott Blewett will give the Royals some flexibility in mid-relief, while Richard Lovelady and Jake Newberry provide depth at Triple-A.
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receives correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @D_Shore23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.