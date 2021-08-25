We are just 24 hours away from the start of the prep football season in the Show-Me State.
As you would expect, excitement and anticipation is building up throughout the Joplin area for what should be a terrific season for football.
And I would expect no shortcomings in terms of talent with this area.
But besides your obvious reigning all-state players or Division I caliber prospects who grab the headlines, here are several sleepers you should keep tabs on this football season not mentioned in our “10 players to watch” and “10 more” list in the Globe’s 2021 Football Fanfare.
Cohl Vaden & Cade Wilson, Webb City
Along with Joplin’s Always Wright, Vaden was one of the area’s top dual-sport athletes last year. He received all-Central Ozark Conference honors in football and basketball while playing wide receiver and defensive back in 2020 for the Cardinals. Vaden will step in as the quarterback while Wilson will pair up with senior Dupree Jackson in the backfield for what should be another dynamic Webb City rushing attack.
Wilson rushed for 305 yards and scored six touchdowns as a junior despite missing six games due to injury.
Dontrell Holt & Donovahn Watkins, Joplin
The Eagles don’t have to look far for Alex Curry’s replacement to anchor the offensive line. The 6-foot-5 Holt started every game on the offensive line for Joplin last season as a freshman — almost unheard for a Class 6 school. Look for big things from the sophomore, who will pair with Dawson Phillips to lead the way for the Eagles in the trenches.
As for Watkins, he was a second-team All-COC and All-Area honoree on the defensive line last year. He racked up 41 total tackles with 27 solo while collecting a pair of sacks and quarterback hurries. Not just a potent tackler, Watkins is an accomplished track athlete as he finished fourth in the shot put at the Class 5 state meet in Jefferson City this spring.
Cole Martin, McDonald County
Martin is another signal caller to keep an eye on. The third-year starter has been instrumental in the turnaround of the Mustangs football program after throwing for 1,361 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said he’s a cerebral player, who can play any skill position in the field. Martin also improved his arm strength this offseason and should continue to build on what he accomplished as a junior.
Joel Beshore & Mason Gastel, Lamar
There’s no disputing the talent on the Tigers roster — the reigning Class 2 state champions. Beshore and Gastel are two more names to follow at Lamar. The duo gets it done on both sides of the ball. With Case Tucker graduating last year, Beshore should see an expanded role on offense and one of his big-play threats is certainly Gastel in the receiving corps.
Ian Jackson, Aurora
One of the top linebackers in the area last fall, Jackson received all-state recognition for the resurgent Houn Dawgs. The captain paced the team with 102 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Aurora coach Craig Weldy said Jackson’s play elevates everyone else around him. He plays fullback on offense, and Weldy said he’s a power runner with good speed and is sure-handed in the passing game.
Other key names to know include Clayten O’Hara from Pierce City, Jaxson Graham from Seneca, All Wright from Joplin, Drake Acheson from Sarcoxie, Ty Bowman from East Newton, Zach Lansford and Micah Lindsey from Carthage, Marcus Duncan from Neosho, Case Sanderson from Nevada and Hernan Hernandez from Cassville.
