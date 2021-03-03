Not too long ago, a future basketball superstar was walking the hallways at Pineville Junior High School.
Even before she grew to the girls basketball equivalent of Kevin Durant, she showed precocious talent.
She was so utterly dominant — even at the middle school level — opposing coaches came up with defenses specifically designed to slow her down.
Good luck.
Jersey Wolfenbarger, who grew up in Pineville and played basketball until the eighth grade in McDonald County’s girls basketball pipeline, was a walking bucket then. ... and she’s a walking bucket now.
“You could just tell she was special,” said former McDonald County girls coach Blake Short, who now works as an assistant under former Kickapoo coach Dick Rippee at Bentonville. “It was in fourth grade when she really wanted to practice everyday. I have never seen a kid put in as much work as she has, but I remember watching her play and thinking she will go anywhere she wants to go in college. I remember telling her mom (Megan) that. She was one you knew was special. Her body moved differently than a lot of girls.”
Wolfenbarger has turned herself into one of the nation’s top prospects since transferring to Northside High School in Fort Smith. The Arkansas signee is a five-star recruit and received more than 30 scholarship offers, including from the likes of UConn, Baylor, Tennessee, Notre Dame and others.
ESPN rates her as the No. 1 wing and the No. 7 overall prospect from the 2021 class. Last week, she was named a McDonald’s All-American.
Wolfenbarger has gone through a massive growth spurt since her days in McDonald County, starting at 5-foot-7 and rising to 6-5. Obviously she wasn’t as physically imposing at Pineville, more scrawnier yet wiry. But she compensated with her athletic ability and smoothness off the dribble.
Watch the highlight reel from when she was in eighth grade and Wolfenbarger still glided to the rim in transition in an effortless manner. She rose up and knocked down shots from anywhere — her range was virtually unlimited.
“In junior high, she was really good,” Short said. “She did whatever she wanted.”
Some teams were even attempting to double-team Wolfenbarger when she was in eighth grade.
“I have watched teams try to put two girls on her and do that stuff,” said former Monett coach Tom Hubbard, who coached against Wolfenbarger. “For us, we tried to not let her catch. If she gave it up, don’t let her get it back. We tried to get other people to make decisions because she could do it all. I haven’t seen too many boys be able to make a reverse layup (at the middle school level) let alone her do it at eighth grade.”
Hubbard said he faced Wolfenbarger twice during the 2016 season when she was at Pineville and she clearly distinguished herself.
“She probably only played half the game the second time we faced her and still ended up with 25 points,” Hubbard said. “The biggest thing that stuck out to me was her basketball IQ. She was so far ahead of everybody else mentally. To me, that was the difference between a lot of good athletes and her. She understood the game better than a lot of varsity players at that point.”
And players at Wolfenbarger’s height playing guard in high school is unheard of today, especially girls. However, few players dominate around the basket, are quick enough to create their own shot and have the agility to handle the ball effectively like her. Her height also allows her to post up, play inside and dominate the glass.
The Kevin Durant comparison may seem lofty, but there’s a reason why she has garnered that hype. Wolfenbarger is a player capable of dominating at all five positions on the floor.
“She’s positionless,” Short said.
Another neat aspect about Wolfenbarger’s roots to this area is she played most of her youth basketball on a travel team that featured Lucas Kimbrough, Connor Killion, Tanner Youngblood, Kelton Sorrell and Kyson Lahman — all of whom are now seniors on East Newton’s boys basketball team.
Of course, the Patriots are one of the best teams in the area this season and are poised for a deep playoff run in Class 4.
But ultimately, the move will probably leave a monumental what-if had she remained in McDonald County.
“At the time, we were excited to get her, have her in our program and have her work her way up because I knew how good she would make everyone else,” Short said. “I don’t fault her for doing what was best for her. It has worked out well for her. It has worked out well for me, to be honest. I was in a position where I was kind of going to Arkansas. Arkansas provided a better environment, opportunity for her. It also allowed her to play year-round basketball.”
Short is also excited to follow the next chapter of Wolfenbarger’s career.
“I’m excited to see her play at Arkansas,” he said. “I check with her every now and then. I let her know how proud we are. Once I found out (she was moving), I was obviously bummed a little bit, but it made my decision easier. As a head coach, it would have been hard to leave a once-in-a-lifetime player. I have no doubt she will play professionally. WNBA. Whatever it may be, whatever path she chooses.”
Maybe it will be a career highlighted by an exhibition matchup with Kevin Durant. Talk about box office entertainment.
