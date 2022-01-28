Kennedy DeRuy seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half.
DeRuy, 5-foot-7 senior, scored 24 of her game-high 29 points in the game’s first 16 minutes as McAuley Catholic romped past Exeter 66-24 in Ozark 7 action on homecoming night at MCHS.
The Warriors’ do-it-all standout found much of her success from long distance as she tallied five 3-pointers in the game. She also created a number of turnovers with her quickness and turned those into easy transition buckets on the other end of the court.
“She’s just a shooter,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She is a leader. She comes out and gives it her all every game. (Jasper) really focused on her last night, and she didn’t have the best of games. I knew she was going to come in tonight and make her presence felt. She knocked down a few shots at the beginning. From there, it was just about having that confidence to keep doing it. She didn’t lack confidence at all.”
The triumph is a solid bounce-back one for McAuley (14-5), which suffered a 38-33 setback to Jasper on Thursday night.
There was no question who was in control of the game from the onset. DeRuy hit a pair of 3s early to build the Warriors lead out to 10-2 not even two minutes into the game.
McAuley’s defense allowed only one more score to Exeter in the opening stanza as the score stood at 18-4 with under three minutes to play in the first quarter. The Warriors countered with 12 unanswered points to take a commanding 30-4 lead after a driving layup from DeRuy before the end of the first whistle.
And McAuley’s lead swelled even more in the second quarter. DeRuy ignited the Warriors’ offense with a quick fastbreak layup before accounting for 12 of McAuley’s next 18 points to stretch the lead to 50-11 at the break.
The Warriors were in cruise control in the second half and the running clock was ignited in the fourth quarter. DeRuy capped a big-time performance with a trifecta from the left wing to hand McAuley a 65-20 lead midway through the final frame.
Kloee Williamson finished with 14 points for the Warriors, while Lily Black had nine.
“Against Jasper, I felt like we didn’t come out with the energy we needed to come out with to win that game,” Howard said. “Tonight, we were going to make sure that we started with energy from the get-go. We decided to press them out of the gate. We know Exeter. They are young this year. We thought if we put pressure on them, we would be able to get some turnovers and try to build an early lead. The girls did a really good job.”
Exeter boys 66, McAuley 55
The Warriors showed toughness and grit throughout the night, rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit before ultimately falling short in a hard-fought ballgame.
McAuley’s record drops to 4-14 on the season.
The Warriors’ coach Tony Witt was proud of the resiliency his group showed.
“It was one of those things we talked about at halftime, ‘We have been in this situation all year,’” Witt said. “We have been here a lot, unfortunately. We knew exactly what we had to do. We had to come out with energy. We had to come out with effort, and hopefully, the ball bounces our way. They did that. This is one of the hardest working groups of kids I’ve had in 15 years. This one just came down to offensive boards and free throws.”
Trailing 25-15 at the break, the Warriors opened the third quarter on an 18-5 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Joe Staton to take a 33-32 lead with 4:42 to play in the third quarter.
Noah Black also came up big for McAuley during the stretch with a transition layup, corner trey and 3 from the right wing. But Exeter answered McAuley’s run with a 13-0 run as the Tigers took a 45-33 following a jumper from Zachary Lee in the final minutes of the third stanza.
The Warriors closed the quarter on a 8-2 run to close the gap to 47-41, sparked by seven points from Jacob Brachich
However, Exeter immediately jumped ahead 51-41 after buckets from Corey Hilburn and J.J. Felipe to start the fourth quarter.
McAuley later trimmed the deficit to 53-45 when Jeffery Horinek came up with a putback, but the Tigers’ answered with a putback from Mason Jones and a 3 from Hilburn to stretch the lead to 58-45 midway through the fourth period.
“I think we just got a little too comfortable,” Witt said. “They said we are not going to have it. They made a run right back at us. But our guys battled. We played hard. We just came up on the short end tonight.”
Hilburn captured game honors with 29 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 7-12. Skyler Barber contributed 16 points.
Black led McAuley with 16 points. Bradley had 11.
MERCY/WARRIOR CLASSIC
Both McAuley squads open play in the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic next week.
The McAuley girls play Bluejacket at 8:30 p.m. Monday, while the boys follow at 8:30 Tuesday against Thomas Jefferson.
“It’s a great week of basketball,” Howard said. “It’s the busiest week of the year for me, personally. I’m always looking forward to next week. I feel like we put on a very good tournament. We have teams coming from three different states. There’s great competition. We are really looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.