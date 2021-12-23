McAuley Catholic girls basketball player Kennedy DeRuy and Seneca boys basketball player Cooper Long are the Globe prep athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 18.
KENNEDY DERUY
DeRuy, a 5-foot-8 guard/forward for McAuley, only needed two points to hit 1,000 for her career and she scored that bucket on a short-range floater with six minutes to play in the first quarter in a 55-30 victory over Northeast Vernon County on Dec. 17.
The senior finished with a game-high 18 points against Northeast and joined senior combo guard Kayleigh Teeter as the Warriors' two active 1,000-point scorers.
“Kennedy is such a great kid,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She’s worked so hard to get where she is at. Coming in as a freshman, she was more of a reserve player. She didn’t really do too much. I think she averaged three points per game. She has worked tremendously hard these last 2 1/2 years to get where she’s at. Really, she has scored 1,000 points in these 2 1/2 to three years. She has really flipped the switch and gave everything she has to this program."
Coming off its deepest run in program history last year, McAuley is one the best teams in the area so far this season while sitting at 8-1 overall.
"I couldn’t be more proud of her and her accomplishments," Howard said. "I say it all the time, but I treat her like my own. She is a great kid and deserves everything she gets.”
COOPER LONG
Long, a versatile player who is capable of playing multiple positions, put together a career week for Seneca. He posted 33 points while knocking down four 3-pointers in a 68-53 setback to Carl Junction on Dec. 14.
Then two days later, the junior one-upped himself with a career-high 34 points to lift the Indians past Purdy 59-38.
“Cooper is always capable of big games,” Seneca coach Will King said. “He has put in a ton of work over the offseason and is seeing it pay off on nights like last week. He can score in a variety of ways and presents a tough matchup for every opponent."
Through nine games so far, Long is averaging 16 points and six rebounds per game for Seneca. He’s knocked down 20 triples and is shooting 34% overall from beyond the arc.
"He just continues to work and push to be better," King added. "I'm looking forward to more big games for him and our team.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 31 will be based on performances from Dec. 20-25.
