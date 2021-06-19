Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy this evening with a few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy this evening with a few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.