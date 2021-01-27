Desiree Felker knows first-hand what it's like going on the other side of a rivalry.
“It’s probably going to feel like when I grew up in Carl Junction and went to Webb City,” Felker said. “It’s different at first, but it’s new and it’s exciting. You kind of get over that pretty quickly.”
Felker, who has a wealth of experience as a volleyball player and coach, has been hired as the volleyball coach at Joplin High School, selected from three finalists. She has served as an assistant coach under Rhonda Lawrence at Webb City for the last five seasons.
“We’re very excited,” Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt said. “We feel like she’s someone that’s very dedicated to kids and helping them in any manner that she can. We know that she’s very knowledgeable in the sport of volleyball and very passionate. We feel like she’ll be a tremendous leader for our girls and our program and also teach them the skills they need to be successful, but also do things the right way, which is very important to us.”
Felker succeeds Staci Saunders, who resigned after the fall season. Saunders spent 10 seasons as the Eagles’ coach after being an assistant at Joplin the last 12 years.
“I’m extremely excited. I think it’s hard to put into words,” Felker said. “I have always dreamed of being a head volleyball coach. This is an opportunity to fulfill that dream. I have coached against Joplin and I know the girls have the fight that I’m used to bringing to the volleyball court. It’s really exciting I’m going to get to work with kids that have a passion for the game. I’m ecstatic to help build on what Joplin volleyball has already been doing.”
Felker played volleyball at Carl Junction High School and was a freshman when Sarah Wall took over the program in 2005. She spent two years playing at Neosho County Community College before transferring to play at Ozark Christian College for Tony Allmoslecher.
After tearing her ACL as a senior and redshirting, Felker decided against using her fifth year of eligibility and started a new venture.
“That year, I actually coached the freshman volleyball team at Carl Junction,” Felker said. “That’s how I got into the high school volleyball world.”
She took over the volleyball program at Seneca in 2015 before joining Lawrence at Webb City. Felker inherits a program at Joplin that went 15-15-1 last season and went to its first district championship final in over a decade.
“I’m going to bring hard work and passion,” Felker said. “I’m going to bring knowledge that I have of the game. I know what it takes to build a volleyball program. I helped coach club kids and that is an important part of this as well. I think I have the tools that it takes to help Joplin compete in the Central Ozark Conference.”
And her familiarity with the ever-challenging COC also benefits the Eagles.
“It’s one of the toughest conferences in the state of Missouri,” Felker said. “It’s good to know what you are up against, so you know how to prepare for state championship caliber teams. Nixa and Willard both played in the Final Four this year. You have CJ, who went point-for-point in the sectional game with Willard. CJ probably had a chance at the state championship if they had been in the Final Four. It’s important to know who you are up against and knowing how to train against those teams.”
Felker’s official start date will be Aug. 1, 2021. Hiatt said her teaching position has yet to be determined, but she will be in the high school. She’s teaches social studies at Webb City.
Felker will meet the players and parents at a meet and greet event tonight at 6:30 at Kaminsky Gymnasium. When she does officially start, her expectations are high.
“Obviously, I want to compete for a district championship,” Felker said. “I want to help the Joplin volleyball program finish higher in the COC standings. It’s tough competition, but my goal is to work every year and make sure that Joplin is one of the top teams in the COC and the Southwest Missouri area.”
And that’s why Hiatt feels Felker is the total package for the job.
“She’s obviously very knowledgeable in volleyball from what she has done in her playing and coaching career,” Hiatt said. “We feel like we’re getting somebody who’s going to be able to teach our girls the things they need to know to be competitive in a very tough COC.
"But more than that, we feel like we’re getting a great role model. That’s why we are so excited because we feel like she is the total package.”
