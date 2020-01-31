In the last two seasons, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to two AFC Championship games and this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
He’s become the face of the franchise, and many believe he's the best quarterback in the NFL.
Mahomes also is something rarely seen in any sport – a humble superstar.
“I feel pretty fortunate,” said Kendall Gammon, the analyst on the Chiefs Radio Network and special assistant to the president at Pittsburg State University. “I’ve had the chance to be on some private aircraft with Patrick and be around him in a little different settings. That’s been neat because we all know what he does on the field, but you get him off the field and the dude is what you think he is, which is authentic and real and just a good person. That’s really nice because we all know there are some people who aren’t that way.
“Some people are like ‘well, let’s see if it changes,’ but honestly I really don’t think it’s going to change. The only thing that’s going to have to change – and it did this year a little bit – is that he’s going to have to say ‘no’ more. His priority is prepping for the games each week. He can’t just do everything, and I think that’s something he had to learn. I don’t think that’s something he likes to do because he’s a good natured person.”
Mahomes also is different from many players during weekly press conferences. “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” couldn’t be farther from the truth when it comes to Mahomes.
“When you see him up on the podium answering questions, he has a smile on his face and gives it some thought,” said Gammon, the long snapper for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. “Sometimes he tells you a little bit more than maybe you thought he would tell you. A lot of people who do (press conferences), they see how quickly they can get off and how little they can say. But I think Patrick gives you as much as he possible can without revealing too much. It’s served him well, and I think it will continue.”
