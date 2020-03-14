Matt Meyr was with his Galena basketball team at a hotel in the Hutchinson, Kansas, area when he officially heard the news.
The head coach was well aware of the world-wide concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, its accelerated effect on the sports world and the possibility of it impacting the KSHSAA state basketball tournaments. But those forewarnings didn’t lessen the sting of the phone call that confirmed the fate of his team’s historic run in the Class 3A boys playoffs on Thursday night.
On the other end of the line was Galena athletics director Beau Sarwinski, who informed Meyr that his team’s first state semifinal game in school history was canceled, as well as all the other remaining boys and girls state tournament games across the state.
“I kind of knew it might be coming, but I still didn’t want to believe it,” Meyr said. “The coaches and I knew it was a possibility ahead of time and decided not to tell the kids about it. But then I got the phone call from our athletic director, and he said, ‘Man, I’ve got some bad news.’ I already knew what he was going to say before he said it.”
Then came one of the most difficult parts of Meyr’s 12-year coaching career: telling his players their deepest playoffs run in program history was over before they had an opportunity to play it through.
“It was a tough conversation, especially to tell the seniors that their season was over because of something they couldn’t control,” Meyr said. “Some of them took it pretty hard.”
Just one night earlier, the fourth-seeded Bulldogs claimed a 61-54 triumph over 5-seed Burlington in the quarterfinal round for Galena’s first-ever state tournament win. Perhaps Galena’s second win at the state tournament would have soon followed if the semifinal round would have been played on Friday. The Bulldogs were matched up with 8-seed St. Marys, which upset top-seeded Haven 49-44 in the quarters.
Thursday night’s dreaded news affected members of the Galena team in different ways. Some shed tears. Some were angered. Some simply didn’t know how to react. But before the night was over, the team convened for a final time at the hotel to reminisce on the season successes that had led up to that point — the things that a premature end to their campaign couldn’t take away.
“This was one of my favorite teams I’ve had the privilege to coach over my 12 years,” Meyr said. “They were a great group of kids. I know we had a little fun at the hotel that night, kind of talking about the things we accomplished through the year. We had players make the all-conference team, had individual and team records we had broken, did some things this program hasn’t done before. Hopefully that made it a little bit easier to take for them.”
Galena finished with a 19-5 record after advancing to the state tournament for the seventh time in program history and the first time since 2017.
“You know, these kids work hard for four months,” said Meyr, former baseball standout at Missouri Southern. “And really throughout the entire year. For something like this to end the season, which we had no control over it at all, the best we could say is we at least ended the season on a win. Usually there’s only one team that can do that.”
It’s a Galena team Meyr said he won’t soon forget, and one he hopes will receive the recognition it deserves somewhere down the road.
“I don’t really know what the plans are,” he said. “I’m hoping personally that the state will come back eventually and recognize us somehow — either a co-champions kind of thing or at least send us a plaque that says ‘Final Four’ or something to that effect. I hope they recognize each of the teams that were left. There were 48 teams left between the boys and the girls in all six classes.”
Members of the team are seniors Tanner Botkin, Nick Sarwinski and Logan Henderson, juniors Ethan Oglesby, Deacon Henson and A.J. Holmes, sophomores Randy Cockerel, Brett Sarwinski and Kobe McGlothlin, freshmen Maverick Harmon, Hadley Price and Tyler Little and assistant coaches Ross Bailey and Derik Hunt.
