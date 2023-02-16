Missouri Southern played host to Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday night and the Lions topped the visitors by 27 points and that’s how many junior guard Winston Dessesow racked up behind his seven triples en route to an 86-59 shellacking of UNK.
The Lions (16-9, 12-7 MIAA) jumped out to an early 15-3 advantage and continued to cruise the rest of the way. The Lopers never cut the deficit back down to one possession after the Lions took their 3-0 lead to 5-0. The closest the score would be after that was 17-13 in favor of MSSU.
Southern closed the first half by outscoring UNK 32-19 for a 17-point lead at halftime 49-32.
Dessesow tallied 11 first-half points. He did so by knocking in two triples to start his scoring. Then he added two free throws before making a third 3-pointer before halftime.
Shot selection was key for the Maryland native as he made his first six attempts from outside before firing up three more and making one of them. Overall, Dessesow finished 7 for 9 beyond the arc and 8 for 16 on all shots. He was a perfect 4 of 4 on free throws.
“Winston (Dessesow) is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” MSSU Head Coach Sam McMahon said. “He has had great, consistent energy every day in practice and that translates to the games. He knows how to find his shots within the flow of the offense and that’s huge for us.
“He is playing the best basketball of his career right now.”
Martin Macenis scored 11 for the Lions while Avery Taggart and Parker Long added 10. Long somewhat filled the stat sheet as he added five rebounds and four assists. Christian Bundy pulled down 11 rebounds and chipped in 7 points.
UNK (5-20, 3-16 MIAA) saw three players in double figures as Darrian Nebeker tallied 16, Ryder Kirsch scored 11 and Sean Evans finished with 10.
MSSU shot the ball well in this one. No matter where the shots were coming from, they went in most of the time.
The team shot 17 for 28 (60.7%) on threes, 30 for 58 overall (51.7%) and 9 for 10 on free shots (90%).
The Lopers just couldn’t keep up with that as they were 39%/26%/50% on their shooting percentages.
Southern did enough in the second half to stretch its lead out and make the win a little more comfortable with a 37-27 performance. UNK scored the first five points out of halftime to get within 12. After that, the Lions didn’t let them get any closer as they pulled away to a lead as big as 28.
MSSU will play host to Fort Hays State on Saturday with tipoff expected at 3:30 p.m. following the women’s contest. The Tigers will be coming off a 71-49 win at Pittsburg State on Thursday night. FHSU is 18-8 overall with a 13-7 conference record.
“FHSU is a very disciplined team both offensively and defensively,” McMahon said. “They will be a great challenge for us. We have to play with tremendous energy and toughness right from the start. We want to send our seniors out the right way on senior night because they definitely deserve it.”
A win for the Lions would boost them above the Tigers in the MIAA standings. Fort Hays is currently in fifth with Southern right behind in sixth. The last time the teams met was in Hays, Kansas on Jan. 5. MSSU won 68-56 for its fifth straight win in the middle of a seven-game streak.
