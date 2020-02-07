Dessesow provides spark in win at Washburn

Coaches tell their bench players to be ready to play at all times because they never know when an opportunity might come.
Case in point: Missouri Southern freshman Winston Dessesow.
Dessesow, 6-foot guard from Baltimore, had not played in the previous five games, and he'd played in just three of the first 11 MIAA games. But with the starting guards struggling on offense in the first half on Thursday night at Washburn, Dessesow entered and scored seven points to help the Lions stay within striking distance. He finished with 11 points — tying his season high — in his 17 biggest minutes of the season as the Lions roared back to win 91-87.
"He was massive for us," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Honestly in practice he's been our best guard probably for the last two weeks as far as being able to create stuff both by the pass and being able to pull up in the paint and shoot.
"After the Rogers State game (one week ago), I told our staff we have to find a way to get Winston in the game because he gives us the ability to break somebody down off a ball screen and then rise up and shoot over the top of somebody. He's been playing with confidence in practice, and his time came. And he made the most of it."
The No. 19 Lions (17-4, 10-2 MIAA) are back in action tonight at 5 at Emporia State (10-11, 4-8).
The Hornets have lost three straight and six of their last seven games after Thursday night's 77-74 home loss to Pittsburg State. The game was tied at 71 before the Gorillas hit two late 3-pointers.
Junior guard Jumah'Ri Turner leads the Hornets at 14.8 points per game. Emporia State averages 75.4 points to its opponents' 72.9.
"It's a team that's very well coached," Boschee said. "I know they lost a couple of kids to knee injuries. Coach (Craig) Doty will have them ready to go. They are a good basketball team. They play extremely hard on the defensive end, and White Auditorium is never an easy place to play."
Cam Martin remains second in the league scoring race at 22.3 points after Thursday night's 40-point performance against Washburn. It was the eighth 40-point game in MSSU men's basketball history, and Martin has three of them, including two against the Ichabods.
"You can't guard him one-on-one," Boschee said. "He's just a very good basketball player and still has a lot he can improve on."
Senior guards Elyjah Clark and Kinzer Lambert did not score in the first half but tallied 16 and 13 points, respectively, during a 57-point second half. Clark's start today will be the 114th of his career, most in Lions history.
"Our seniors were terrible the first half," Boschee said. "We challenged them at halftime and asked if this is the way they wanted to go out. They responded in the right way.
"It was a tale of two halves. We kept preaching at hafltime we were only down 13 and we can chop away and get back in the game. And we did. We believed in ourselves and we did it for each other. That's what has to happen."
MSSU record book
Men's Basketball 40-Point Games
49 — Carl Tyler, vs. Missouri Western, Jan. 13, 1984
49 — Cam Martin, vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, Nov. 10, 2018
47 — CJ Carr, vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, Nov. 12, 2016
46 — Cam Martin, vs. Washburn, March 16, 2019
43 — Antonio Taylor, vs. Rockhurst, Jan. 25, 1988
43 — Jason Adams, vs. Ark.Monticello, Nov. 12, 2011
42 — Jason Adams, vs. Fort Hays State, March 2, 2012
40 — Cam Martin, vs. Washburn, Feb. 6, 2020
Source: MSSU Sports Information Department
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (17-4, 10-2 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 22.3
G Reggie Tharp, 6-0 sr. 8.5
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 9.2
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 12.0
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.6
Emporia St. (10-11, 4-8 MIAA)
F Gage McGuire, 6-7 fr. 4.5
F Duncan Fort, 6-6 jr. 5.1
C Mason Thiessen, 6-9 fr. 5.7
G Jumah'Ri Turner, 6-2 jr. 14.8
G Justin Williams, 5-11 jr. 8.6
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5 p.m.
Site: White Auditorium, Emporia, Kan.
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (118-57). Craig Doty, 2nd year at ESU (24-27).
Series: MSSU leads 53-31 after sweeping the Hornets last season , 80-77 at home and 91-82 on the road. The Lions are 20-21 on the road against the Hornets.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 4:45 p.m.
