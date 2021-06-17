Former Pittsburg State cornerback De'Vante Bausby is back in the National Football League.
Bausby, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, signed a free agent contract with the Vegas Raiders, the club announced Thursday. The Raiders also signed linebacker Darron Lee, a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2016 from Ohio State.
Bausby, 28, came to the NFL as an unsigned free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs. He attracted attention from the coachingt staff during the rookie mini-camp but broke his collarbone during organized team activities and was released without ever playing a game for the Chiefs.
He has appeared in 26 games (six starts) over four seasons — four games with the Chicago Bears in 2016, six games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, five games with the Denver Broncos in 2019 and one game with the Arizona Cardinals and 10 with the Broncos in 2020.
It appeared Bausby's football career was over in 2019 after he suffered a spinal cord injury while making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth game of the season.
It was reported that Bausby was paralyzed for 30 minutes, but he never lost consciousness and gained full mobility after two hours. In fact, he was released in time to make the Broncos' flight back to Denver that night.
Bausby spent the rest of the 2019 season on the injured list, but he returned to play in 2020.
For his career, he has 53 solo tackles, seven assisted tackles and eight passes defended.
Bausby, from Kansas City, was a second-team All-American with the Gorillas in 2014 when he had 47 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups and 1.5 quarterback sacks his senior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.