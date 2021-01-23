Webb City football star Devrin Weathers can add another accolade to his already sterling resume before he steps on the graduation podium in May.
The senior was named as the 2020 Missouri High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps on Thursday.
"I found out when Cole Gayman reached out to me during class and told me to go look on MaxPreps," Weathers said. "I was very excited, but humbled. The honor definitely makes me want to work even harder."
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound, running back rushed for a whopping 1,782 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season. He helped the Cardinals to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Class 5 semifinals.
Weathers, who signed to play college football at Kansas State last month, can do a little bit of everything on the football field as the Wildcats initially wanted to use him as an “athlete” once he arrived in Manhattan this fall. Now, K-State head coach Chris Klieman plans on starting him out as a running back.
In total, Weathers amassed 2,069 all-purpose yards with 29 total touchdowns. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry and gained 100 yards or more in all but two games this past season.
Weathers compiled 4,500 rushing yards for his career as a Cardinal and punched in 59 touchdowns while earning several all-state, all-region, all-district and all-conference honors.
“I’m going to remember my time at Webb City, for sure,” Weathers said. “Coach (John) Roderique really coached me well while I was here. I feel like I learned a lot from all the coaches.”
In addition, he was named the 2020 Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year and the Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year in Class 5.
As for what he's been working on this offseason?
“I just need to get bigger and stronger, and I need to put a little weight on," Weathers said.
Roderique said Weathers will leave a lasting legacy at the tradition-rich Webb City program last month at his signing ceremony.
“Devrin, like a lot of our guys, you have them when they are really young,” Roderique said. “You see them in youth football and coming up through the ranks… junior high, high school. To have the opportunity to go to a Division I school especially, and just to have the opportunity to play college football, is pretty amazing.
"He's a young man who has really developed. He's grown, he's worked and he's matured. He's put himself in this position from showing up everyday and working hard. K-State is getting a great young man. He's fun to be around. I enjoyed coaching him everyday.
"He's also a kid that has a lot of God-given ability. He is extremely fast as we saw the last three or four years. He's a kid that's gotten better. He's bigger, faster, stronger and become a more physical football player. I think he’s got a bright future. He’s got better days ahead.”
