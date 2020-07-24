PITTSBURG, Kan. — The DFW Twins had already determined the outcome with their potent bats, but there was still one bit of suspense in the final inning.
Titus Atkins led off the Southwest Missouri All-Stars’ fifth inning with a double to right center field, and Cole Martin drew a walk with two outs. Treghan Parker then came to the plate, needed a home run to hit for the cycle.
A passed ball advanced both runners, but Parker’s flyball to right field was caught a few steps in front of the warning track to end the game.
“I did know I was going for the cycle, but I was just trying to get the last two runners in,” he said. “I was happy they could get to second and third, and I just got jammed off the fist. I hit it pretty good ... I was hoping, but I got jammed.”
The Twins, from Aledo, Texas, pounded 17 hits all around Al Ortolani Field during a 21-9 victory over the All-Stars in the 18-under AABC Connie Mack Classic. The Twins finished first in Pool F with a 3-0 record, and they begin play in the 16-team championship bracket against D-Bat Gavin at 9 a.m. today at Wendell Redden Stadium.
The All-Stars went 1-2 in the pool to finish in third place. They play their final game against the Central Missouri Phenom from Jefferson City tonight at 7 at Joplin High School.
“We’ll try to get as many guys in and on the field as we can, try to finish this up on a good note,” All-Stars coach Kyle Wolf said.
For baseball fans who appreciate pitching and defense, this game was not for them. The Twins and All-Stars combined for 30 runs and 28 hits in 4 1/2 innings, and during one 1 1/2 inning stretch, the Twins scored seven runs in the bottom of the second, the Stars tallied seven in the top of the third and the Twins answered with nine in the bottom of the third.
Both teams had baserunners in every inning except the fourth. The Twins’ Kyle Hozler, who has signed with Newman, retired the All-Stars in order on a called third strike, popout to shortstop and grounder back to the mound.
Then in the bottom of the inning, the Stars’ Eli Goddard struck out all three batters he faced.
The Twins batted around in the first three innings while scoring five, seven and nine runs. Kyle Williams led the attack, going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in — RBI singles in the first and second innings and a two-run single in the third.
Ace Whitehead had three singles, and Travis Gober drove in three runs with a two-run double in the second and a leadoff homer to right field in the third after the All-Stars had climbed within 12-9.
“That was huge for them,” Wolf said. “It immediately got them back in a confident way, and they continued to swing it well.
“They stood in and found their groove a little bit and got a lot of confidence. The biggest thing was they didn’t swing at anything out of the zone. We commented in the third inning when we got a swing and a miss that we hadn’t seen a lot of swings and misses. When they swung, they got a barrel on it, and those were good pitchers we were putting on the mound. Sometimes you have to tip your cap.”
Parker rapped three of the All-Stars’ 11 hits with a run-scoring single in the first inning, RBI triple to right and a double to right, both in the third inning.
Atkins hit two doubles and drove in two runs, and Devrin Weathers contributed two singles.
The Stars had seven of their hits in the seven-run third, ignited by Cole Martin’s double to left-center field. The spree also included a run-scoring groundout by Alex Baker, sacrifice fly by Atkins, two-run double to left by Drew Beyer and an RBI single by Weathers. Weathers took second on the throw to the plate, and when the throw to second went into center field, he easily came home to score.
“We put up nine runs and swung it pretty well a couple of innings, too. We were able to get on the bases and move, and they couldn’t quite figure out how to get us out either. They got started a little earlier.
“Our kids didn’t quit. They kept playing, kept getting people on base and trying to find a way to score runs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.